Ukrainian President Zelensky suffers car accident in Kiev

A driver collided with a vehicle carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the presidential entourage passed through Kiev, although the president was not seriously injured, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“In Kiev, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles,” spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov said in a statement posted to Facebook at 1:22 am local time on Thursday (7:22 pm on Wednesday). fair in Brasilia).

“Doctors accompanying the president helped the driver of the passenger car and transferred him to an ambulance,” he said.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were detected,” he added.

In his late-night television message, broadcast shortly after the accident, Zelensky said he had just returned from the Kharkiv region and claimed that “almost the entire region” had been retaken, following the Ukrainian counter-offensive to expel Russian forces. .

The war in Ukraine has entered a decisive phase as Kiev forces push Russian troops out of large swaths of the country’s east, defying the Kremlin’s goal of seizing all of eastern Donbass. (AFP)