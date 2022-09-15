Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PC October 19

PlayStation promises tons of customization options and support for AMD FSR 2.0; check recommended hardware

After a series of rumors – and a considerable leak from the Epic Games Store – Sony confirmed this Thursday (15) that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will make its PC debut on October 19. The launch brings together the games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and will feature several improvements and options developed in partnership with the Iron Galaxy studio.

According to Sony, the adventures were optimized for computers, gaining reimagined mouse and keyboard interfaces and numerous quality-of-life improvements. The company also promises a system of scaling sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, and variable loading speeds, among other elements.

On PC, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will have native support for ultrawide monitors and graphics features such as adjustable texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections and ambient occlusion. The game also promises controller support. DualSense and DualShock 4as well as lighting systems Razer Chroma and those offered by logitech and corsair.

Uncharted specs: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC

Minimum

performance objective : 30 FPS @ 720p, Medium Setting

: 30 FPS @ 720p, Medium Setting CPU : Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU : NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB) RAM : 8GB (16GB Recommended)

: 8GB (16GB Recommended) YOU : Windows 10 64-bi

: Windows 10 64-bi Storage: 126GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

recommended

performance objective : 30 FPS @ 1080p, High Setting

: 30 FPS @ 1080p, High Setting CPU : Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

: Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X GPU : NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB YOU : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 126 GB SSD

performance

performance objective : 60 FPS @ 4K, Ultra Setting

: 60 FPS @ 4K, Ultra Setting CPU : Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

: Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU : NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB YOU : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 126 GB SSD

Ultra

performance objective : 60 FPS @ 1440p, High Setting

: 60 FPS @ 1440p, High Setting CPU : Intel i7-7700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel i7-7700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)

: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB YOU : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 126 GB SSD

Uncharted is coming to PC with AMD FSR 2.0 support

Sony also confirmed that the two games in the collection will have native support for AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2.0) upscale technology, which should improve its performance on different types of machines. As the technology does not depend on specific hardware to work, it can be used by those who have GPUs manufactured by both AMD and NVIDIA.

Along with the official release date announcement for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sony also started pre-ordering the game on the Epic Games Store and Steam for R$ 199.90. Those who prefer the Epic Games store will get access to Sully’s “New” seaplane as a usable glider skin in Fortnite.

Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us co-director returns to the world of games in a new studio

Bruce Straley announced the end of his retirement and the creation of Wildflower Interactive



Source: PlayStation Blog