Vasco officializes Andrey Santos’ contractual renewal – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

The Cria is Vasco, there’s no way around it! On Wednesday night (09/14), Gigante da Colina made official the renewal of one of the biggest promises of national football. Captain of the Brazilian under-20 team and one of the highlights of the Cruzmaltino squad, 18-year-old Andrey Santos extended his bond with Cruzmaltino for another five seasons. The new contract will run until 09/05/2027.

In São Januário since 2011, Andrey Santos started his career in futsal and it didn’t take long to become the main reference of the 2004 Generation. by the Hill Giant.

In 2021, after debuting in a match in the Campeonato Carioca, Andrey Santos became the youngest player to play for Vasco da Gama in the 21st century, leaving behind names like Talles Magno, Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho.

The definitive promotion of Andrey Santos to the professional, however, only happened this season, during the dispute of the Brazilian Championship. The 18-year-old has 29 appearances and five goals for the first team. In the second semester, to honor the idols Geovani and Juninho Pernambucano, the Cria da Base started using the number 8 shirt.