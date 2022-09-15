Vasco’s group of advisors asks for investigation into 2019 accounts | vasco

A group of 13 Vasco board members filed, this Wednesday, at the club’s secretariat, a letter asking the Deliberative Council to convene a meeting to discuss the 2019 accounts. They recommend “hiring a specialized company to investigate fraud and misconduct that occurred within the CRVG”.

1 of 6 Vasco’s advisers group asks for investigation into 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction Vasco’s group of advisers asks for investigation into 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction

A meeting to deliberate on the accounts of recent years was even scheduled for October 2021, but it was canceled due to matters about the SAF, which became a priority of the Deliberative Council in the last year. Now, the topic will return to the councilors’ agenda, but there is still no set date. The information was first disclosed by “O Dia”.

This Wednesday, a meeting was called for September 20, but the approval of the accounts is not on the agenda. The aim will be “to know the indications made by the Deliberative and Fiscal Councils for the positions in the Administrative and Fiscal Councils of Vasco da Gama SAF”.

+ Fired by Vasco, Portuguese assistant was away since Maurício left

The frauds mentioned in the document filed this Wednesday are included in the opinion of the Fiscal Council of September last year. At the time, the body did not recommend the approval of the accounts for the 2019 financial year, when the club was under the administration of former president Alexandre Campello, and suggested an investigation into the topics listed below.

“The members of this Board are of the opinion that the 2019 accounts should not be approved and recommend the continuity of the previously reported investigations, by hiring a specialized company whose scope of work includes the items mentioned in this report, but which, not necessarily , is limited to them, with the due monitoring of this Council, so that the club, with the conclusion of the works, can take the necessary measures”.

Deviations in FGTS deposits by employees of the personnel department:

2 of 6 Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

63 labor lawsuits not listed in certificates, totaling R$119 million:

3 of 6 Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction

+ Read more news from Vasco

Hiring a professional without the corresponding exercise of activity and work routine:

4 of 6 Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction Opinion of the Fiscal Council of Vasco on the 2019 accounts — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!