Video of woman ignoring and despising Meghan Markle at royal event goes viral on the web; watch

The video of a woman ignoring Meghan Markle has sparked a debate on social media. This Saturday (11), the actress and her husband, Prince Harry, left accompanied by Prince William and Kate Middleton to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8). The peace meeting was well regarded by most subjects, however, some made a point of showing their indignation.

The image shows the “Suits” star walking past a group of women, who were behind a barricade. The Duchess of Sussex offers her hand to the first young woman, who responds with a smile. A second woman is busy adjusting her sunglasses so she doesn’t greet Markle. Meanwhile, the third keeps her head down and refuses to reach out. See the moment:

⬇️EMBARRASSING⬇️

Lady in blue & others ARE ALL OF US. They refuse to shake hands with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Netflix.#GoHomeMeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/0vExQ9LSnL — Yoru Bartender (@heg_emon) September 11, 2022

Continue after Advertising

One of the accounts that shared the moment supported the woman’s attitude. “Lady in Blue and others ARE ALL OF US. They refuse to shake hands with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Netflix.”wrote the person on Twitter, while another went further: “It doesn’t matter how important or famous Megan Markle THINKS she is. No matter how many world famous people she meets and shakes hands with, she, Megan Markle, will never forget the lady who refused to shake hands with her! This lady has real principles and genuine sincerity“.

No matter how important or High Up, Megan Markle THINKS she is.

No matter how many World Famous people she encounters, and shakes their hands, she Megan Markle, will never forget the Lady that refused to shake her hand!

That Lady has real principles, and genuine sincerity.👍😉😃 — Mr, John Adams (@MrJohnAdams1) September 12, 2022

Meghan has seen her popularity plummet in the UK since leaving the royal family in 2020. She and Harry have resigned from their roles in England and moved to Montecito, California. To make matters worse, the couple gave a controversial interview to presenter Oprah Winfrey and opened up about several controversies involving the royals, including accusations of racism.

Continue after Advertising

However, this was not the only video of the Duchess that went viral. Shortly before, Markle was seen hugging a teenage girl who was thrilled to meet her. Look that:

Other fans also spoke out in favor of the Duchess and highlighted the prejudice of Meghan’s haters. “What we see here shows that the Duchess of Sussex has dignity and integrity, while people who refuse to shake her hand do not. They have no political agenda with her because there can’t be any, it’s their perception of her as a black person that has rejected the royal family.”wrote one user.

What we see here shows the Duchess of Sussex has dignity and integrity, whereas the people who refuse to shake her hand don’t. They have no political agenda with her because there can be none of her, it’s their perception of her of her as a black person who rejected the royal family. — A baby’s bloody toy, a boy, 6, grieves for his mum (@henrypage) September 12, 2022

Continue after Advertising

Another fan also recalled the attacks suffered by the actress: “Meghan signed on to be royalty and not to be racially abused on the front page of tabloids across the UK. Her departure loudly showed the self-respect she had as a woman of color and ensured that she could look her children in the eye when they grew up”.

Megan signed up to be a royal not to be racially abused on the front page of tabloids across the UK. Her exit loudly showed the self respect she had as a woman of color and insured she could look her children in the eyes when they grew older. — Boudicca’s Uprising (@boudiccasupris1) September 12, 2022

The Duchess is expected to remain in the UK until the Queen’s funeral on 19 September. Afterwards, she will return to her professional duties. She also suspended the release of new episodes of her “Archetypes” podcast as a show of respect for the late monarch.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

