Vinicius Jr. bends marker and assists, Real Madrid wins in the struggle and leads group in Champions

With two goals at the end of the 2nd half, Real Madrid beat Leipzig and leads group F of the Champions League

O Real Madrid had great difficulties to leak the defense of the RB Leipzig and win 2-0 by Champions League. The match, valid for the second round of group F, was held at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid-ESP. The goals of the match were scored by Valverde, after a beautiful play by Vinicius Jr., and Asensio.

The first half had few dangerous shots. Playing at home, Real had more possession of the ball, but the most emotional move came from the visiting team. In a quick counterattack, Thibaut Courtois faced Nkunku, but defended with style.

Real improved in the second half and almost scored with Vinicius Jr. After the counterattack, Rodrygo crossed in the area, Valverde didn’t dominate and Vini touched the goalkeeper’s exit, who defended with a slap. On the rebound, Asensio tried for cover, but sent the ball wide.

Real opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Vini Jr danced towards Henrichs, dribbled the marker and gave a nice pass into the area. Rodrygo made a light block, and the ball fell to Valverde, who passed the mark and kicked with his left foot, with no chance for Gulácsi.

At 45, the merengue team scored the second goal. Kroos took a free-kick from the left wing to Asensio, who kicked with his left foot in the left corner of the goalkeeper.

In the other group match, Celtic drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donestk in Warsaw, Poland.

Championship status

With the result, Real Madrid is up to six points and leads group F of the Champions League.

RB Leipzig has not yet scored and is in fourth position. Celtic are third with one point, while Shakhtar are second with four.

next games

Real Madrid returns to the field on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Madrid’s athleticper LaLigawith live stream on ESPN on Star+.

On Saturday, RB Leipzig face Borussia Monchengladbachfor the Bundesligaat 1:30 pm.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 2 x 0 RB Leipzig

goals: Valverde and Asensio

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba (Mendy), Nacho, Fernández, Tchouaméni, Modric (Kroos), Camavinga (Asensio), Valverde, Rodrygo (Mariano) and Vini Jr. (Onions)

Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

RB Leipzig: Gulácsi, Simakan (Henrichs), Orbán, Diallo, Raum, Haidara (Kampl), Schlager, Nkunku, Forsberg (Poulsen), Szoboszlai and Werner (André Silva)

Technician: Marco Rose