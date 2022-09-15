Viola Davis highlights “our story” told in “A Mulher Rei”

Admin 57 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

By Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross

(Reuters) – As an actress and producer on Sony Pictures’ “The Woman King,” Viola Davis said the black woman’s historical epic is unlike any project she has worked on.

” READ MORE

THIS IS MONEY

News and analysis portal on economics, business, finance, technology and investments.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Responds To Jennifer Lawrence By Calling Her ‘Evil’

read article The drama began when Lawrence, 32, discussed this season of RHOBH while promoting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved