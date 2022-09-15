Viola Davis says it’s different with “white films”: if “The King Woman” fails, super productions with black actresses end

Oscar-winner Viola Davis said the future of big-budget black-actress filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake with the debut of the epic “The King Woman,” in which she plays an African warrior.

Speaking to France-Presse, Davis said on Wednesday that he feels intense pressure and mixed emotions, as he knows his performance in this feature will be judged in a way that films with white directors and cast are not.

“First of all, the film has to make money. And I feel divided about that, because we only get one or two opportunities,” she said.

“If it doesn’t make money, then does that mean above all that black women, dark-skinned black women, can’t star in a global blockbuster?” he asks aloud.

“That’s it, period. And now, they use data for that, because ‘The King Woman’ did A, B, and C. And that’s what makes me conflicted,” she clarifies.

“Because it’s just not true. We don’t do that with white films. If a film fails, you make another film, and you make another film in the same way”, he guarantees.

Sony Pictures’ “The Woman King”, which tells the story of the women warriors of Dahomey – today Benin – in the 19th century, is in many ways a step into the unknown for a major Hollywood studio.

With black director Gina Prince-Bythewood and a mostly black and female cast, the production will premiere this weekend in more than three thousand theaters in the US (arriving in Portugal on October 6th). Its budget is approximately 100 million dollars, including the promotion.

Davis, the only African-American woman to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, spent six years trying to get the film off the ground, with studios and producers reluctant to take the gamble.

Viola Davis says it's different with "white films": if "A Mulher Rei" fails, super productions with black actresses end

Davis plays veteran warrior Nanisca, who trains a new generation to defend themselves against a stronger rival kingdom and European slavers.

The all-female army of the kingdom of Dahomey served as an inspiration for the elite warriors of “Black Panther” (2018), which raised $1.3 billion globally.

Davis urges movie-loving audiences to prove that movies like The Woman King can be successful without being part of a superhero franchise.

“We’re all in this together, aren’t we? We know we need each other. We know that we are all committed to inclusion and diversity,” said the artist.

“So if you can spend your money to see ‘Avatar,’ if you can spend your money to see ‘Titanic,’ then you can also spend it to see ‘The Woman King,'” he added.

“Because that’s how it is: it’s not even just about the role of black women, the cultural relevance of it. It’s a really fun movie. And if indeed we are the same, then I challenge you to prove it,” she declared.

“They will not see us”

Viola Davis and John Boyega

The film received many positive reactions following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Variety described it as a “captivating display of dark power”, with Davis in “his fiercest role to date”.

However, according to Davis, the scenes of strong battles sparked criticism and misogyny among the black community.

“Even in the black community there are people saying, ‘Oh, these dark-skinned women, why do they have to be so masculine? Why can’t they be more beautiful? Why can’t it be a romantic comedy?’” she pointed out.

“Well, if this movie doesn’t make money on September 16th – and I’m 150% sure it will – but if it doesn’t, guess what: you won’t see us anymore,” she said.

“That’s the truth. I wanted it to be different.”