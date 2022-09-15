Viola Davis, ‘The Woman King’, in crucial battle for the box office

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis said the future of big-budget black women in Hollywood is at stake with the weekend premiere of the epic “The Woman King,” in which she plays an African warrior.

Speaking to AFP, Davis said on Wednesday (14) that he feels intense pressure and mixed emotions, as he knows his performance in this film will be judged in a way that films with white directors and cast are not. “First of all, the movie has to make money. And I feel conflicted about that, because we only have one or two opportunities,” she said.

“If it doesn’t make money, then does that mean above all that black women, dark-skinned black women, can’t star in a worldwide blockbuster?”

“That’s it, period. And now, they use dice for that, because ‘The King Woman’ made A, B, and C. And that’s what makes me conflicted.”

“Because it’s just not true. We don’t do that with white films. If one film fails, you make another film, and you make another film all the same.”

Sony Pictures’ “The Woman King,” which tells the story of the women warriors of Dahomey – today Benin – in the 19th century, is in many ways a step into the unknown for a major Hollywood studio.

With black director Gina Prince-Bythewood and a mostly black and female cast, the title will premiere in more than three thousand theaters. Its budget is approximately 100 million dollars, including outreach.

Davis, the only African-American woman to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, spent six years trying to get the film off the ground, with studios and producers reluctant to take the gamble.

Davis plays veteran warrior Nanisca, who trains a new generation who must defend themselves against a stronger rival kingdom and European slavers.

The all-female army of the kingdom of Dahomey served as an inspiration for the elite warriors of “Black Panther” (2018), which raised $1.3 billion globally.

Davis urged movie-loving audiences to prove that movies like “The Woman King” can be successful without being part of a superhero franchise.

“We’re all in this together, right? We know we need each other. We know we’re all committed to inclusion and diversity,” said the artist.

“So if you can spend your money to see ‘Avatar,’ if you can spend your money to see ‘Titanic,’ then you can also spend it to see ‘The Woman King,'” he added.

“Because here’s the thing. It’s not even that it’s just about the role of black women, the cultural relevance of it. It’s a really fun movie.”

“And if we are indeed the same, then I challenge you to prove it,” Davis declared.

“They won’t see us”

The film received many positive reviews following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Variety described it as a “captivating display of dark power”, with Davis in “his fiercest role to date”.

However, according to Davis, the scenes of strong battles sparked criticism and misogyny among the black community.

“Even in the black community there are people saying, ‘Oh, these dark-skinned women, why do they have to be so masculine? Why can’t they be more beautiful? Why can’t it be a romantic comedy?'” he pointed out.

“Well, if this movie doesn’t make money on September 16 – and I’m 150% sure it will – but if it doesn’t, then guess what: they won’t see us anymore,” she said.





“That’s the truth. I wish it were different.”