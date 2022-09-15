Vitor Pereira surprises and ‘announces’ future at Corinthians for next season

Corinthians’ board had been trying to keep the coach for 2023, but the VP had been expressing that he would only negotiate at the end of the season but anticipated

Corinthians occupies the fifth place in the Brazilian championship with 44 points and is looking for a spot for the final of Brazil’s Cup. Timão has an appointment scheduled in front of the Fluminense next Thursday (15), at 20:00, at Neo Química Arena, valid for the return game. The first match played in the Maracanã ended in a 2-2 tie, giving the teams no advantage.

And the board is already thinking about the season and its main objective at this moment is to permanence from the technician Victor Pereira in charge of the team. Currently, the contractual relationship runs until the end of the current season and the board has already started the negotiations to count on the commander for at least one more season.

According to information on the portal Sports Gazettethe desire to Vitor is to remain in the team for 2023, going in favor of the intention of the summit of the Helm. But what can make this negotiation difficult is the family of VPas personal problems prevent his wife and son from moving to the Brazil.

However, with the arrival of reinforcements requested by the technician, which is the case of Fausto VeraO alvinegro paid a large sum to be able to hire the former Argentine Junior midfielder. The last window also had the arrival of Yuri Albertowho has been showing good football in recent matches.