‘Walk and sit’ is the best strategy to calm baby’s crying, study shows

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy to soothe babies.

A study recently published in the journal Current Biology advised parents to try a variety of methods, such as walking for five minutes with the baby on their lap and then sitting with the baby in their arms for another five minutes before putting the baby to sleep in the crib.

For researchers, this is the most successful method.

The Japanese researchers – some of them are parents – say the approach has similarities to the way some animals soothe their young.

Many mammals reassure their young by walking with them on their laps.

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science, a Japanese institute dedicated to studying the brain, conducted an experiment with parents of 21 babies around three months old.

The idea was to examine four approaches to reducing infant crying:

– Hold and walk with the baby;

– Hold the baby and sit somewhere;

– Put the baby in the crib and leave it still;

– Put the baby in the crib and rock him.

The team found that when the mother walked carefully while carrying her child, he would calm down and his heart rate would decrease – they were measured with a handheld monitor.

A similar calming effect occurred when the babies were placed in a rocking crib, but not when the mother sat holding the baby or when she placed him in a stationary crib.

This indicates that maternal contact alone may not be enough to soothe the baby: movement is also important, the researchers say.

Often, when mothers tried to put the sleepy baby to bed, he would stir and start crying again. The same thing happened when they tried to put the baby more gently and slowly in the crib.

To get around the problem, it’s best to sit up and cuddle your baby for five to eight minutes after a short walk and then put him to bed, according to the study.

“Even as a mother of four, I was very surprised by the result. I thought that the fact that a baby wakes up when being put to sleep has to do with how he is put to bed, like his posture, or the smoothness of movement. But our experiment did not confirm these general assumptions,” said Kumi Kurodam, the study’s principal investigator.

That five- to eight-minute window that the researchers recommend roughly corresponds to the time it takes people to sleep more deeply, the study suggests.

Now the team is working on creating a smartphone app with guidance on the best methods to soothe babies.

The baby’s cry may indicate that he is hungry, thirsty or has a dirty diaper. That’s why it’s important to check and resolve these issues first.

Crying can also be a sign that he is experiencing some pain, such as colic. In this case, the crying may last for a few hours and there may not be much to do but wait for it to go away.

No matter how frustrated you feel, never shake the baby. Shaking moves the child’s head and can cause brain damage.

If the baby is crying constantly and you can’t comfort or distract him, or the crying doesn’t sound normal, it could be a sign that he is sick – in which case it is recommended to seek medical help.

Trust your instincts and contact emergency services if you think your baby may be very sick.

“Parents learn different techniques to soothe their babies. What works for some doesn’t always work for others. Get to know your child and find ways to soothe them that work for you and your family,” says Jenny Barrett of the National Childbirth Trust, UK charity.

“Some parents find holding the baby works, while other babies prefer movement, distraction or a change of environment,” says Barrett.