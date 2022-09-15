‘Walk and sit’ is the best strategy to calm baby’s crying, study shows

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy to soothe babies.

A study recently published in the journal Current Biology advised parents to try a variety of methods, such as walking for five minutes with the baby on their lap and then sitting with the baby in their arms for another five minutes before putting the baby to sleep in the crib.

For researchers, this is the most successful method.

The Japanese researchers – some of them are parents – say the approach has similarities to the way some animals soothe their young.

