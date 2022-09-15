“We didn’t know what to do”; Flamengo owner ‘detonates’ Paulo Sousa after reaching the final of the Copa do Brasil and “does not forgive” Portuguese

Flamengo reaches the final of Brazil’s Cup without getting scared, as happened in the Copa Libertadores of America. Dorival Júnior’s team is very reliable and made the fans embrace the players in a unique way. The tuning from the stands to the field is something out of this world and Maracanã “shakes” when the games are decisive.

In the mixed zone of Maracanã, Filipe Luís gave an amazing interview talking in detail about how the Paulo Sousa – coach fired in the first half – it didn’t matter. He specified what didn’t work and even “spiked” that, at times, the team didn’t know what to do. A very strong and direct critique of the game’s philosophy.

“(…) I will give an example. When the ball arrives on the touchline, he has to see where the pass lines he will have are. But this, I was feeling that we didn’t have it. I felt, at times, that we didn’t know what to do. It was a new system we had to learn. But to learn, it takes time. So it couldn’t fit”, said ‘FL’ before continuing:

“I couldn’t find Arrascaeta in the best position. He couldn’t find me, it was the same with Everton Ribeiro. They are players who need to have the ball to guide the game. They are the ones in charge of the team. That’s why I said that at that moment there was no chemistry”, explained the Flamengo side, who also added:

“Today Yes. We know what to do. And even though it’s a different scheme, we fit in, we had chemistry again and the victories show that. All this environment, Dorival brought the squad to his side, it’s his merit he took a discredited team and that is now paying the price, we are a long way from Palmeiras. That’s the reality for the bad started in the Brazilian championships”, completed the player.