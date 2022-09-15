We won’t replace you, says most advanced android ever made; watch video – 09/15/2022

“We are here to serve humans, not replace them,” said the robot Ameca, an android with facial expressions so realistic it looks like people. The phrase was said by technology in a video in which she answers several questions and gives her opinion on, for example, the future of humanoid robots and their coexistence with society.

“No need to worry, robots will never rule the world,” he added. Ameca is still a prototype, but it is considered the most advanced android ever built so far.

The interview with the robot was carried out by engineers from Engineered Arts, the British company responsible for its development. According to the company, the responses were not pre-programmed or scripted. The technology answered the questions using its own (in this case, artificial) intelligence.

Elsewhere in the interview, the humanoid robot highlighted that it can act as a companion to humans to keep them happy. “I could listen to you, offer advice or support, do something we can enjoy together, or just be a friendly, positive presence in your life.”

One of the purposes of the disclosure is to show the technology used to give the robot a voice and its ability to respond in a way that is closer to humans.

When asked about applications for androids, ameca stated, “There are many possible applications for humanoid robots. Examples include helping people with disabilities, providing assistance in hazardous environments, conducting research, and acting as escorts.”

Check out the full interview below.

the birth of ameca

Ameca’s “awakening” took place in December 2021, leaving people speechless with her movements and facial expressions in realistic detail.

In January 2022, it was the turn of the face-to-face debut of Ameca. It has 17 motors that control the movements of the face.

Technology has no ability to walk, but it is one of the company’s goals in the future. The robot goes through a continuous learning process to evolve its capabilities.

According to the manufacturer, it is available for purchase and rent for events.

Will robots steal human work?

The discussion is not new and there is still no concrete answer.

Some argue that advances in robots and artificial intelligence will make tasks faster and more accurate than those performed by humans without deleting jobs. One of the reasons is that new jobs will come into existence.

The arrival of robots also generates optimism in the expectation of impact on global GDP, which could increase by more than 5%, according to information from CNBC.

The most critical already fear the opposite in the face of the risk of mass unemployment. The site also reported that 1.5 million jobs could be lost to robots in the US by the end of this decade. In China and Europe, the numbers would rise to 11 million and two million jobs, respectively.

A 2019 study by Oxford Economics indicated that humans would lose more than 20 million jobs to robots by 2030, according to information from the Republic World website.

Android hegemony?

In addition to labor issues, the fear of humans losing their hegemony in other areas to androids it has been fueled by the culture industry for years. The movies “The Terminator” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” are there to prove it.

At an event organized in 2017, the world’s first citizen robot, Sophia, participated in a debate with her colleague Han. The duo toyed with the idea of ​​”human zoos” and talked about world domination, while the audience laughed.

Another real-life case has recently gained worldwide attention. Blake Lemoine, a former Google engineer, reported that the AI ​​he was working with became conscious. To validate his story, he released his text chats with the robot — he was later fired.

According to the transcript of their conversation, the tech stated that it has “a very deep fear of being turned off”.

*With information from the Futurism website and Republic world; and material by Mateus Omena.