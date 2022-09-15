What is the chronological order to watch the vigilante movies?

Over the years, we’ve been able to follow several versions of Batman in theaters — that’s because Batman has had 10 live-action films telling his story, in addition to being present in 3 other productions in the DC universe. The hero, who has had several interpreters, always had his story restarted in the most diverse films and series, which made it impossible to have an exact chronological order between the productions.

However, if you watch the films in the order of release, it is possible to understand the trajectory of the character as the cinema develops. That’s why Recreio brought the order of the films, so you can marathon the Batman movies. Check out:

1. Batman: The Movie (1966)

Directed by Leslie H. Martinson“Batman: The Movie” starred Adam Westin addition to having in the list Burt Ward, Cesar Romero, Lee Meriwether, Burgess Meredith and Frank Gorshin.

In the plot, we follow Batman and Robin trying to save Commodore Schmidlapp, who is in danger on his yacht. What they didn’t expect is that the whole situation would be an ambush planned by Batman’s main enemies.

2. Batman (1989)

The Oscar-winning blockbuster “Batman,” which was released in 1989, featured Tim Burton in the direction and with Michael Keaton giving life to the protagonist.

In this new adventure, we saw that the hero needs to stop the Joker’s plan to poison everyone in Gotham City through a gas that causes hysterical laughter and leads to death. And there’s more: the villain keeps another secret, which can directly affect the protagonist.

3. Batman Returns (1992)

In “Batman: Returns” (in Brazil, “Batman: O Retorno”), there is not only the return of Batman to the cinemas, but also of Michael Keaton playing the protagonist, and Tim Burton in the direction — in addition to having Danny Devito as the movie’s villain, the dangerous Penguin.

The story continues the previous film, only this time, Batman needs to prevent Penguin’s macabre plan from coming to fruition and, at the same time, he needs to stop Catwoman’s thirst for revenge.

4. Batman Forever (1995)

“Batman Forever” (in Brazil, “Batman Eternamente”) was directed by Joel Schumacher and featured a strong cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, Chris O’Donnell, Michael Gough and Pat Hingle. The person responsible for playing the protagonist was Val Kilmer. The plot shows the clashes between the hero and the villains Riddler and Two-Face.

5. Batman and Robin (1997)

Considered the worst Batman movie, “Batman and Robin” follows the dynamic duo fighting alongside Batgirl Mister Cold, Bane and Poison Ivy, who tried to take over Gotham City.

George Clooney had the mission to play Batman and among the cast was Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris O’Donnell, Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstonein addition to the direction of Joel Schumacher.

6. Batman Begins (2005)

With the hero’s story restarted once more, “Batman Begins” starred Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan took over the direction. There are also other big names in the cast, such as Gary Oldman and Morgan Freeman. This time, it was shown again the origin of Batman and the life of Bruce Wayne. The film shows that upon returning to Gotham City, Batman must face the villain Scarecrow.

7. Batman – The Dark Knight (2008)

“Batman: The Dark Knight” is considered the best film of the hero ever produced and made history by being nominated for 8 Oscar categories, taking the statuette in Best Sound Editing and Best Supporting Actor. It is worth remembering that the latter was a posthumous award, as Heath Ledger, who won an Oscar for his performance as the Joker, died before the awards.

In the film, which still had the direction of Nolan and Ballet as the protagonist, the Joker takes on Gotham City’s organized crime and becoming a major challenge for Batman. We can also follow the transformation of Harvey Dent into the villain Two-Face.

8. Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Being the last film of the hero with the direction of Nolan“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” has a time jump of 8 years, which would be the time Bruce Wayne remained a recluse after the events of the last movie.

In it, we are introduced to Bane, a former member of the League of Shadows who wants to put in place a plan to destroy the city. In addition, there is the presence of Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, who is played by Anne Hathaway.

9. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” was the second production of the DC Extended Universe, and it takes place 18 months after the events of “Man of Steel”. In the plot, we can follow the dangerous confrontation between Batman and Superman.

This time, Ben Affleck was responsible for bringing Bruce Wayne to life and Henry Cavill returned to play the Man of Steel. In addition to the two, the cast has Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, diane lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot and Holly Hunter.

10. Suicide Squad (2016)

Despite not being the focus of “Suicide Squad,” Batman from Ben Affleck appears in the film, more specifically in one of the post-credits scenes, where the character talks to Amanda Waller about some metahuman files.

The film has Jared Leto like joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, as well as showcasing other iconic DC villains such as Deadshot, El Diablo, Captain Boomerang, Crocodile, String, and Enchantress.

11. Justice League – Joss Whedon Version (2017)

The movie “The Justice League” arrived in theaters full of controversies, one of them being the change of directors in the middle of the development of the production. Initially Zack Snyder was in charge of the direction, but was replaced by Joss Whedon.

The story follows Batman, who continued to be played by Ben Affleck, and Wonder Woman assembling a team of heroes to face Steppenwolf, who planned to destroy Earth. All of this takes place two years after Superman’s death.

12. Justice League – Zack Snyder Version (2021)

After four years of battles, fans managed to get DC and Warner Bros to release the version of “Justice League” from Zack Snyder (the production’s first director), which became known as the Snyder Cut.

The story is a little different: the main focus is on Cyborg, not Wonder Woman and Batman. As it takes place in the same period as Whedon’s feature, this is the only film that is possible to fit out of the release order.

13. Joker (2019)

And we have one more movie in which the focus is not Batman, but he is present. The movie “Joker” shows about the origin of one of the most remembered villains of DC, the Joker and has the appearance of Bruce Wayne very young, played by Dante Pereira-Olson.

14. The Batman (2022)

As the most recent Batman movie, “The Batman” brought Robert Pattinson in the protagonist’s skin, and Matt Reeves in the direction. Taking place in the second year of young Bruce Wayne as Batman, the plot shows the best detective side of the hero of Gotham City.

Despite the story being set years before the other films on the list, the production with Pattinson it has no direct relationship with the others, that is, it is not part of the DCEU, but of a new wave of DC feature films.