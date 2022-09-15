What is the Ethereum merger, considered the ‘biggest cryptocurrency revolution’ since bitcoin | Economy

The world’s second most important cryptocurrency, ether, has switched to a new, greener operating model.

Until now, cryptocurrency “mining” (the process of creating or transacting a unit, which involves the simultaneous use of many computers) consumed the same amount of energy as the Netherlands, according to the Ethereum Foundation. With the transition being called “fusion”, its managers say that energy consumption will be reduced by 99.9%.

While cryptocurrencies have been a business revolution, their impact on climate change is huge due to the amount of electricity used by the computers that manage their trades.

The move to the new model, says Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (the digital platform whose currency is ether), has been on the horizon since the cryptocurrency launched in 2014, but has been delayed due to the technical complexity involved. It’s like rebuilding the foundations of a skyscraper that is already standing.

The transition took place in the early hours of this Thursday (15). Analysts are still watching whether the merger was successful. Should there be any problems, this could significantly compromise the cryptocurrency ecosystem, impacting investors large and small across the world. But if all goes well, consumers shouldn’t notice any changes.

Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies are a digital currency system where people make direct online payments to each other and there is no central bank. Instead, transactions are managed on what is known as a blockchain.

Blockchain is a decentralized global network of high-powered computers that allows you to create or “mine” digital currencies. And, until now, this has been through the model known as the “proof of work”, or PoW system. The model works as follows: for A to make a transfer to B in cryptocurrencies, he sends a message to the network, which is added to other messages from other transactions.

Together they form a “block” that is converted into an encrypted code. In turn, each “miner” competes with the others to try to solve that code and are rewarded with new coins for their work. Once the transaction is resolved, it is verified by other miners and the transaction is confirmed. With this complexity, the process requires a lot of calculations and a lot of computer time. So a lot of energy.

How Ethereum is changing to be greener

What will change from now on is that the PoW system blockchain will be merged (what they called the merge or “the merger”) with a carbon copy called the Beacon Chain.

Behind this name is the new encryption system for Ethereum’s cryptocurrencies: the “proof-of-stake” or PoS system. The PoS system greatly reduces the number of computers needed to maintain the blockchain. Cryptocurrency miners are replaced by a smaller number of transaction “validators”.

In addition to reducing energy demand, the PoS system reduces the amount of coins given as rewards — which is how digital currencies are generated.

Another change is that laptops and desktops can be used with this system, instead of the powerful GPUs (data processing units) that were used until now. It was announced that adopting proof-of-stake will reduce energy consumption by about 112 terawatt hours per year to 0.01 terawatt hours per year.

The “fusion” as a whole is expected to save a large amount of energy per year, around Chile’s energy consumption.

“It’s really exciting and a huge achievement. Yes, there are jitters in the sense that things are probably not going to go 100% well, but that’s to be expected,” says Justin Drake, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation.

“We have an infrastructure now that allows us to continue even if parts of the network go down for whatever reason.” As a result of the “merger,” some analysts expect ether to overtake bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, as the leader in terms of total value of all currencies.

The other side of the coin is that cryptocurrency miners will have to find a new way to make money from their equipment, or sell it. Some reports suggest that GPU sales have already started.

Dubai-based cryptocurrency mining company Prima Technologies is investing tens of thousands of dollars to replace its ether-mining GPU computers, now prioritizing even more expensive and power-hungry devices — but capable of mining bitcoins.

“It is difficult as no other PoW currency is as profitable as Ethereum,” said spokesperson Ammar Lashkari.

“We will keep some of our Ethereum computers and start mining alternative coins, but it won’t be the same so we will slowly diversify into bitcoin mining.”

In Staffordshire, UK, Ash Andrews hopes to still profit from mining other coins using his existing equipment.

“I have mixed feelings about the merger. It’s been a quiet time for us miners just mining Ethereum, and now we’re going to have to switch to another currency. That’s a lot of changes,” says Andrews. Some are more optimistic about the future of GPU mining.

Josh Riddett, CEO of Manchester-based Easy Crypto Hunter, thinks mining less popular coins will turn out to be profitable.