What to Expect With Ethereum Merger By Investing.com



© Reuters



by Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Today is the day. The major overhaul of , known as Merge, arrives today, moving the digital machinery at the center of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency to a much more energy-efficient system after years of development and delays.

Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and are often criticized for the mining process to generate new coins. Prior to the merger, both blockchains had their own large network of miners across the planet running highly specialized computers that processed mathematical equations to validate transactions. Proof of work consumes a lot of energy and is one of the biggest criticisms of this industry.

But with the upgrade, Ethereum migrated to a system known as proof-of-stake, which swaps miners for validators. Instead of running large banks of computers, validators leverage their existing ether cache as a means of verifying transactions and minting new tokens. This requires much less energy than mining and experts say will make the protocol safer and more sustainable, notes the CNBC.

Ethereum is down 0.18% at 8:42 am ET on Thursday and is close to $1,590.

The payoff is potentially gigantic. Ethereum should now consume 99.9% less energy. Ethereum developers say the upgrade will make the network, which is home to a $60 billion ecosystem of cryptocurrency exchanges, lending companies, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces and other applications, more secure and scalable as well.

From Investing.com Spain