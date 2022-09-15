“What you are doing is inadmissible”; Palmeiras fans ‘boils’ with situation caused by Leila Pereira

O palm trees ended up not having the same success of past seasons and is now 100% focused only on the Brazilian Championship, precisely to stay in the lead and guarantee a title this season, which would save the failures in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. The team led by Abel Ferreira has an 8 point difference from the 2nd place, that is, it wants to maintain a regularity to reach the objective.

Off the lawns, the The board is already starting to think about planning for the next season, especially when it comes to reinforcements and other issues that are considered essential. Contact from other clubs has also been analyzed, as was the case with Rony, for example, who received contacts to play in Qatar, a situation that Verdão refused.

Nonetheless, fans are not satisfied with a measure taken on social networks, making numerous criticisms of a specific person: Leila Pereira. Through several posts, the atmosphere was heavy for the president, who was the target of protests where many Palmeiras clearly asked her to leave the club immediately.

The reason, however, was exposed: Alviverde’s official profile on Instagram would be blocking fans who were directing criticism towards the presidentwhich not only generated revolt, but also the creation of memes mocking the attitude, questioning whether the current representative is “owner of the club” and calling her a “blogger”, as published by the Torcedores portal.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the “horns”, the hashtag #ForaLeila gained strength on Twitter and generated a lot of repercussion. Among the comments, some were very acidic.for example: “With each passing day, Leila Pereira takes great strides to be the worst president in the club’s history. Blogger, dictatorial and without any notion of what it’s like to be president of a club”wrote a fan.