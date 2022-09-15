WhatsApp hides “online” status to bring more privacy to users – Tecnoblog

The wait is over: the Whatsapp started rolling out the option to hide “online” status in conversations. The feature, which allows access to messages without anyone knowing, appeared in the experimental version of the messenger for Android. The information was revealed by WABetaInfo this Tuesday (13).

WhatsApp (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

The novelty was made official in August during the presentation of new privacy features. The setting is an extension of the “last seen” settings, as it allows limiting the “online” status. That way, no one will be able to know when you are using the messenger.

Now the messenger team has started distributing the update to users. According to the specialized website, the feature appeared to some people with version 2.22.20.9 of WhatsApp Beta for Android. The function, however, has not yet appeared in the iPhone (iOS) app.

Change is performed by app settings

Enabling the restriction is via WhatsApp settings. To hide the status, just open the settings, go to the “Account” page, enter the “Privacy” menu and tap “Last seen and online”. Then, just select the option “Even if ‘last seen’”.

It should be noted that the adjustment is a mirror of the “last seen”. Therefore, to hide “online” from everyone, it will be necessary to limit both indicators. Users will also not have access to the status of other users when deactivating the signals.

Option to hide “online” arrives in WhatsApp Beta for Android (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp gives users more privacy

The increment guarantees more peace and tranquility to users. After all, who hasn’t been bombarded by countless messages just by opening the app? This reality mainly affects users who use the platform at work, which can become a nuisance for those who are just looking for a message.

The update still guarantees more security to users. Some spy apps use “last seen” and “online” information to monitor cell phone usage on a daily basis. Thus, these tools lose their effectiveness because this information will no longer be available to anyone.

The novelty, however, is not yet available to all users. There is also no release date for the feature in the final version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

With information: WABetaInfo