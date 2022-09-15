Who is Loab, the woman who “haunts” the images created by AI

The Swedish musician and artificial intelligence (AI) artist known as Supercomposite posted some disturbing images on Twitter. The figures depict a frightening woman with red cheeks and dark, deep eyes named “Loab”.

According to him, these models that went viral on the internet were generated by an AI tool that transforms text into an image — similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 or Google’s Imagen. The exact system used during the experiment, however, was not revealed by the artist.

“I started by typing the word “mild” and used what experts call negative prompt weights to ask the imager to create the opposite of what I had written. In response to the bland term, the tool created a figure that looked like a logo, where you could read “DIGITA PNTICS,” the musician explained on Twitter.

Loab

When Supercomposite used the same technique of negative weights with the words that appeared in the logo created by the artificial intelligence tool, the result was the image of Loab, the scary woman who seems to be part of the subconscious of the AI ​​system.

Image of Loab that went viral on the internet (Image: Reproduction/Supercomposite)

According to experts, these images may be linked to the so-called “latent space” — a place that comprises the edges of the memory of a deep learning model — which may be an indication of what is going on inside the brain of an AI, capable of generating pictures. based on text entries.

“Latent space is like you are exploring a map with different concepts in AI. A prompt works like an arrow that tells you how far to walk in this concept map and in which direction. However, if this prompt is negative, you are taken as far away from the term you initially entered as possible,” Supercomposite told CNET.

Anomaly or art?

By mixing other AI-generated images with Loab’s photos, the artist obtained even more frightening, macabre and bloody figures, with headless humans and children with horrible faces emerging from the mathematical calculations performed by artificial intelligence.

There is something moving to me about these grotesque scenes and the desperation, panic, and sadness that they convey. Again, these are produced with other images as inputs, and no text. They are the result of “cross-breeding” images of Loab with images of other things. pic.twitter.com/gPLLXiw3fY — Supercomposite (@supercomposite) September 6, 2022

After that spooky experience, Supercomposite called the results a kind of art, showing the dark side of a virtual brain, but also revealing the weaknesses of an AI system, especially if it’s used for malicious or shady purposes.

“Loab makes clear how the brain of an AI works, with all its flaws and uncertainties. For many people these images are like a freak show. To me they look more like an ordinary person, just very sad and lost in their essence.”