Wifi 7 will be 5 times faster than what you have at home

Intel, the US technology company, and the Broadcom company, responsible for electronic devices, have released test results with the future Wi-Fi internet connection standard, which will make data transfers possible much faster.

Wi-Fi 7 (also known as 802.11b) is not yet certified to be used, but the demo gives a taste of how it will work. In a video released by Intel, companies managed to reach a wireless internet speed of 5 Gigabytes per second (Gbps). Ie:

The new Wi-Fi 7 standard is expected to earn its certification for use in mid-2023, according to the two companies.

Intel and Broadcom believe the new technology will work well in conjunction with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality services and 16K resolution media streaming — currently, 4K videos are starting to become more common.

What does the new Wi-Fi 7 promise?

The experts’ bets are that the seventh generation of the wireless network will have more stability and less response time between one connectivity command and another (the so-called latency).

In addition, Wi-Fi 7 will have tri-band router operation on the 2.4 GHz (gigahertz), 5 GHz and 6 Hz wave frequencies (as if they were lanes on a road for the network to work). This will allow more devices to be connected at the same time without signal interference.

In the companies’ test, the wi-fi network worked on a laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor using Broadcom’s wireless internet support and router. The network remained stable and the delay time, for data transfer, for example, was low.

*With information from Intel and the Digital Trends and PC Gamer websites.

