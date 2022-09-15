Will Brie Larson Leave Marvel? Actress Criticizes Fan Hatred Since She Takes On Captain Marvel Role

Brie Larson makes a sarcastic comment about continuing in the role of Captain Marvel because of the hatred she has received from Marvel fans.

Apparently, being aware of mass hatred can stir emotions and provoke possible radical decisions and ironic comments. During D23Expo, an event about the announcements and releases of Disney and other studios of the company, actress Brie Larson was present and, during an interview, gave a very sarcastic answer regarding the hatred of the fans about playing Carol Danvers, when she was asked about the future of the heroine in the MCU. “How long are you going to play Captain Marvel?” Variety asked. “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do this again?” the actress replied.

Brie Larson Faces Criticism From Marvel Fans Since Entering The MCU

Prior to the release of Captain Marvel in theaters in 2019 – Marvel’s first solo female-led film – the character received a lot of criticism from fans, ranging from lack of charisma and smile on Larson’s face, as well as comments made by the press and considered sexist. . The actress has been speaking out for some time about the lack of diversity in Hollywood, as well as within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, calling for more inclusive Captain Marvel press tours, noting that the press conferences she attended “looked like predominantly white men.”

At the time of the film’s release, several trolls filled the Rotten Tomatoes page with negative reviews, criticizing Larson’s comments and declaring that the actress confirmed that men are not welcome. Brie talked about this reaction in 2019: “I don’t have time for this, you know? The things I have extra time for are like ‘Am I eating something healthy?’, ‘Am I drinking water?’, ‘Am I meditating?’, ‘Did I call my mom today?’. I never had to explain who I really am to the internet. I am extremely committed to that in my day to day.”

At D23Expo, Brie Larson participated in the Marvel panel to talk about the sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels, which will also star Iman Vellani – protagonist of the series Ms. Marvel – and Teyonah Parris, who made her first appearance in the MCU in the series WandaVision. Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman) is directing the feature. “It was great to have a team. I had a team,” DaCosta said during the presentation.

During an exclusive preview for those in attendance at the event, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau will be involved in a mysterious phenomenon where their powers are intertwined, causing them to switch places without understanding the cause, as seen in the post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel.