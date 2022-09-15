Will it be possible to EDIT messages sent by WhatsApp? THIS RESOURCE IS TALKING ABOUT

Whatsapp, the messaging application that Brazilians like and use the most, has gone through several updates since its implementation. The novelty now is that the company is thinking of launching a tool that will allow users edit messages already sent by Whatsapp. But after all, does this novelty already have a start date? Check out!

According to the WABetaInfo website, a platform that specializes in anticipating Whatsapp news, the messenger technicians are developing a button to change the content already sent in private conversations or in groups. It is worth mentioning that the function is among the most awaited updates by the users of the application.

As the portal was discovered, using the tool is very simple, just select the message, open the options menu, choose the “Edit” button and change the content. However, it is important to note that the feature was promised since 2017.

How to edit WhatsApp messages with the new tool? The WABetaInfo website anticipates that Whatsapp is expected to launch this unprecedented feature soon. What is known at the moment is that soon after the new update, Internet users will be able to edit messages already sent. The change is in the early stages of development, however it is already in the Beta version of the application. Possibly, according to a screenshot on WaBetaInfo, you will be able to see a button that says "Edit Message". The expectation is that users will click on this button, and from there, they will be able to modify the messages sent. Finally, it is important to note that, so far, it is not known whether users will be able to identify whether the message has been edited or not. In Telegram, for example, you can check if a message has been changed. Due to the development timeframe, it is not possible to estimate when the feature will be available to users of the Whatsapp. Anyway, the expectation is that it will be released later this year. When will the edit messages tool in the application be implemented? As previously mentioned, the tool edit whatsapp messages is still in the development stage. Because of this, it is not yet possible to set a date for the new function to work. At first, it seems, the novelty should be announced by the end of 2022 or mid-2023. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the messages that must be edited in Whatsapp will possibly be accompanied by a different label. In this way, WhatsApp will be able to avoid manipulating news, altering important content and spreading false information on its platform.