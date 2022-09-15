Will the Greatest Showman get a sequel? Hugh Jackman shocks fans with new statement – Movie News

Hugh Jackman reveals that there is interest, but there are no plans or script for a sequel to the musical The Greatest Showman.

The Greatest Showman is that movie that has conquered the hearts of music lovers since 2017. But can the film win a sequel? Stars Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams have always been upfront about a sequel. In an interview with Variety, Jackman was asked once again about the possibility of a 2nd movie happening, reiterating his interest but stating that there is no movement for that to happen. “There’s always a chance, but there’s no plan or script that I’m aware of yet.”

As of this writing, there is no word on a potential Greatest Showman 2 coming to fruition, despite continued interest from fans and, clearly, the cast. Apparently, the main reason for this is that Chernin Entertainment, the film’s production company, no longer has a deal with 20th Century Studios, owned by Walt Disney Studios. It is unclear whether this would be a possible obstacle in the future.



Twentieth Century Fox France Hugh Jackman stars in the musical The Greatest Showman, available on Disney+.



The Greatest Showman is a powerful and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the wonderful feeling when dreams come true. Inspired by the imaginative PT Barnum, the film tells the story of the visionary who created the mesmerizing spectacle and became a worldwide sensation. The cast includes Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Paul Sparks.

At the time, despite having its first bad opening weekend at the box office, The Greatest Showman proved to be one of the most surprising blockbusters of the modern era. Although it only grossed $8.8 million at the outset when it was released, the film had great word of mouth, which led to it taking in $174 million at the domestic box office and $430 million worldwide.

With such success, The Greatest Showman was nominated for an Oscar in the category of best song for This Is Me, but did not win the award. But the film was on the Billboard Music Awards Top Soundtrack, won the Golden Globe for best song and even won the Grammy Award for best soundtrack for visual media. The Greatest Showman is available on Disney+.