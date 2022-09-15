With still uneven coverage, 5G will be gradually expanded in Capital

Network will reach more users on Monday, but coverage and access to technology remain uneven

Woman uses internet on cell phone. 5G technology should improve connection by up to 100 times. (Photo: Paul Francis)

Campo Grande and six other capitals will have access to 5G next Monday, but the connection will not be available to everyone, at least initially. In addition, part of the population still reports having difficulty accessing existing networks in the city, such as 4G or 3G.

in the comments of Campo Grande News, readers like Leonardo Kovalick, for example, say they live in areas of the city that already have coverage. This is because the Capital has been preparing to receive the technology since 2020, according to complementary law No. 447, of April 13 this year.

Since mid-July 2022, the signal has already appeared on enabled mobile devices, especially in the central region of the city, due to tests carried out by the city hall. “Mine is already starting here where I live, it’s part of the downtown area”, commented reader Claudinei Braz de Lima.

According to the Nperf platform, which is based on users of the application, the signal appears in small parts of the neighborhoods Cruzeiro, Santa Fé, Carandá, Chácara Cachoeira, Centro, Itanhangá, Amambai, Jardim dos Estados and Planalto.

In addition, a section of Avenida Eduardo Elias Zahran, in the neighborhoods of São Bento and Monte Líbano, as well as a small part of Rua Ana Luíza de Souza, near Avenida Gury Marques, also have a signal. A weaker stain indicates that a part of the Industrial Core also has coverage incidence.

Central region and a few locations, filled in purple on this map, are already covered by the 5G network. (Photo: Nperf)

The decision that the Capital would fully receive access was announced this Tuesday (14) by Gaispi (Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems). The network will have a range from 3,625 to 3,700 MHz.

The 4th generation networks, currently used in some regions of Brazil, are capable of delivering an average connection speed of approximately 33 Mbps. As it will be distributed in larger frequency bands, the federal government’s expectation is that the speed will increase from 50 to 100 times.

Operators Claro, Tim and Vivo must have at least 11 5G stations activated in Campo Grande. According to the government, 15 capitals are already connected.

One of the most important factors, however, is the type of device the user uses, as not everyone is 5G-enabled. Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released the list of devices suitable for the new technology:

Brand Models apple iPhone SE, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini. Motorola Edge, Edge 20, 20 Pro, 20 Lite, Edge 30, 30 Pro, Moto G50 5G, G 5G Plus, G71, G200, G 5G, G100 and Moto G82. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, A73 5G, A23 5G, A22 5G, Galaxy M23, M52, M53, M33, A13 5G, Galaxy S21 FE, A53, A52s, A52 and A33. Xiaomi 12, 12 Lite, 11 Lite 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, X4 Pro 5G, Redmi 10 5G, Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The Smartphone TCL 20 Pro 5G, Infinix Zero 5G, Nokia G50 and Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

Lack of access – However, readers Eleanor Cristina and Evelyn Lima, for example, are some of those who complain in the comments of the Campo Grande News that quality internet access is lacking. “Here, where I live, I don’t even get 2G”, complained Silvana Ventura.

Mobile technology is divided into different generations over the decades. Analog communication is 1G, while 2G is digital communication via SMS. 3G is mobile data, which came from the 2000s, while 4G, or Broadband, provides activities such as streaming, for example.

According to the Nperf platform, the further away from the urban perimeter, the lower the coverage. In addition to the central regions, which already have 5G, 4G+ appears in a good part of the urban territory, while the peripheries such as Maria Aparecida Pedrossian, Rita Vieira, Universitário, Moreninha, Centro Oeste, Los Angeles or Coophavilla II, for example, have less incidence.

Some locations are even limited to 3G access, such as part of Nova Lima or Jardim Anache, in addition to Chácara dos Poderes. In some specific points, there is no signal presence, even within the city, especially in regions with greater natural presence.

Most of the city has 4G+ coverage, but there are many points, on the periphery or not, where signal strength is drastically reduced. (Photo: Nperf)

The start of the implementation of the fifth generation networks is scheduled for this year, but the expectation is that full operation will occur around 2025. The antennas of the 5G network will be coupled to the existing antennas, which will be adapted to work in parallel with the new connections infrastructure.

Like all new technology, 5G signal receivers will be launched at low prices and, over time, will become cheaper. It is expected that the first devices that will fully use 5G networks will be smartphones.

digital dish – Finally, homes with a satellite dish need to switch to a digital satellite dish within 90 days. The installations will be carried out by Siga Antenado. Families enrolled in federal government social programs and who use old-style antennas to tune into television channels will receive a kit and installation free of charge.

In Campo Grande, 5,800 people are expected to benefit. To find out whether or not you are entitled to the free kit, and also to schedule the exchange, you can call 0800-729-2404 or access the electronic address www.sigaantenado.com.br and enter your CPF or NIS.