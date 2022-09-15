With the presence of Endrick, Palmeiras trains with an eye on Santos

In addition to Endrick, other boys complemented the training, such as defender Henri and midfielder Jhon Jhon.

O palm trees continued the preparation for the derby against saints this Wednesday morning (14), at the Football Academy. the attacker endricka phenomenon of the youth teams of Verdão, participated in the activities on the pitch.

In addition to the striker, other boys complemented the training as the defender Henri and the sock john johnholders of the under-20 team that will face the Corinthians in the final of the Brazilian Championship of the category.

The only absences in the activity of the day were the steering wheel jailson and the sock Raphael Veiga.

The first follows a schedule prepared by the Health and Performance Nucleus and is already doing light activities with the ball in recovery from a right knee injury.

The shirt 23 underwent arthroscopy in the right ankle last Saturday and should miss the rest of the season.

Abel Ferreira and his technical commission led an intense technical activity.

After a quick warm-up, the athletes participated in a collective with two teams using the almost complete extension of the field. Who wore out more due to the last sequence of games left a little earlier to perform physical complement.

Verdão returns to training on Thursday, again in the morning. Alviverde leads the Brazilian Championship with 54 points, 8 more than the 2nd place Internacional, which has 46.

The classic between Palmeiras and Santos will be played next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.