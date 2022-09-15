You can turn audio into text with all these tools

An interesting function of Gboard that can make the user’s life much easier is transcribing speech into text. Open the Google keyboard inside the messenger, tap the microphone and wait for the phrase “Speak now” to appear on your screen. This is an excellent solution to convert audio to text within WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that the procedure needs to be detailed so that you can transform audio into text within the application. However, this is not the only solution to having access to the feature on your mobile.

Transform audio into text with ViraTexto

ViraTexto is a tool offered by Take Blip and works with a chatbot within the messaging application itself. As if it were a common contact within the Whatsappthe resource receives the audios and processes the entire message sent, and responds in text form.

The best part for anyone who wants to turn audio into text is that the tool is free to use, but it only accepts audio up to 4 minutes long. In fact, this is an application that can only be accessed with voice messages spoken in Portuguese.

Step by step to use ViraTempo right now

See what is the step by step to transform audio into text within the ViraTexto app:

Step number 1 – Add the number (31) 97228-0540 as a contact on WhatsApp;

Step number 2 – Start a conversation with the chatbot (it can be by audio or text);

Step number 3 – Carefully read the terms of use of the service;

Step number 4 – To proceed, tap on “I Agree”;

Step number 5 – Send or forward audios to receive the transcript.

In addition to ViraTexto, there are also other platforms that can offer the service, such as Voiceguru and Transcriber. All the tools listed here are safe and have been extensively tested and approved by the users of android and iOS.