Youth need Jorge Jesus’ Flamengo-style campaign to avoid relegation | youth

Juventude’s task to escape relegation in the Brazilian Championship has the air of “mission impossible”. With 18 points after 26 rounds, the probability is 98.3% of the gaucho team falling according to the Statistical Spy of the ge . The math shows that there is still a chance, but it takes a better campaign than the champion teams in the remaining 12 games.

With 45 points, the chance of falling is below 1%, according to the calculations of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. Therefore, to reach the “magic number”, Juventude needs to add 27 out of 36 points that remain in dispute. it represents 75% utilization.

The only team with a superior record in the history of points scored was Flamengo in 2019. Jorge Jesus’ team had a performance close to 79%, the highest since 2003, when the current Brasileirão system was implemented. The current champion, Atlético-MG, made just under 74%.

Nobody threw in the towel and we will fight until the end. It’s still possible and we’re trying to get that into the players’ heads as much as possible, we’re playing very fair with them. They know how much trouble we’re getting into. — Osvaldo Pioner, Youth Vice-President

1 of 3 Flamengo 2019 had the best campaign in the history of running points — Photo: André Durão Flamengo 2019 had the best campaign in the history of running points — Photo: André Durão

Another historic campaign that Juventude should approach to avoid the fall is that of Fluminense in 2009. At the time, the team from Rio had a 99% chance of relegation, but managed a heroic run that made it escape in the last round.

Flu had a similar situation to Ju, with the same 18 points, but a round earlier, in the 25th. However, the distance to leave the relegation zone was eight points. Currently, the gaucho team has 10 less than Coritiba, the first team outside the Z-4.

In the following 13 matches until the end of the championship, Tricolor carioca had eight wins, four draws and only one defeat (almost 72% of success), including a sequence of six wins between the 32nd and 37th round. In the last game, they avoided relegation with a 1-1 draw in direct confrontation with Coritiba at Couto Pereira.

2 of 3 Youth team in game against Goiás for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Youth team in game against Goiás for the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

Historical campaigns aside, the current one of Juventude shows a fast of seven matches without winning in the Brasileirão. In the last 17 games, they have only one win. The chance to get back to three points will be against Fortaleza, at 6 pm next Sunday, at Alfredo Jaconi.

The Youth Calendar: