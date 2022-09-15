YouTube refuses to remove anti-Amber Heard content

YouTube has refused to take down a channel dedicated to anti-Amber Heard content, claiming it doesn’t violate its community guidelines.

The channel, called Just In, publishes several videos every day Aquaman actor and accusing her of lying in her explosive libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Some of the videos uploaded recently include those with the titles: “New RUMOUR: Amber’s Baby Was Just a PR Scam to Win PITY!”, “NEW Texts & Insighter Photos REVEAL Amber Exploiting Celebs With S*x!” and “Amber caught attacking her new partner 3 times in front of the police!”

While the channel describes itself as a platform “to bring you the latest Hollywood news, dramas and news,” at least a dozen of its videos posted in the last 24 hours as of noon ET on Thursday were anti-war content. -Amber Heard.

The platform recently posted a job ad for a researcher to obtain content that “proves just how guilty Amber Heard is,” according to newsweek.

The list, which has since been taken down, offered to pay an individual $8 an hour to search for content that “goes against” Heard and appeals to Depp’s fan channel audience.

“Basically, we are looking for content that concerns something that proves how guilty Amber Heard is, as our fans are all Johnny Depp fans, so they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or anything else that goes against Amber Heard or support Johnny Depp. ” read the job listing.

YouTube said newsweek who reviewed the channel and several of its videos and concluded that it does not violate the Community Guidelines.

“Upon review, the flagged videos do not violate our Community Guidelines or our Advertising Guidelines,” a company spokesperson said. “Hate speech is not allowed on YouTube. Our hate speech policies strictly prohibit content that promotes violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on certain protected attributes. We strictly enforced our Community Guidelines and removed over 95,000 videos for violating our hate speech policy in the first three months of 2022.”

The Independent contacted YouTube for further comments.

The channel’s content only marks a fraction of the videos and online abuse directed at Heard, even after the high-profile trial came to an end.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation in a 2018 editorial to The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s anger at the women who speak out”.

During the televised trial in Fairfax, Virginia, both Depp and Heard testified and accused each other of physical abuse.

One of the most damning accusations came when Heard described in graphic detail how Depp allegedly raped her with a bottle of liquor in Australia in 2015. Bottle of liquor for him.

The six-week trial has become the focus of an intense online obsession, with social media users sharing edited clips of courtroom drama, memes and conspiracies about the case. The online frenzy has been dramatically skewed in Depp’s favor, with dominant hashtags including #amberheardisalial and #justiceforjohnnydepp.

Outside the courtroom, die-hard Depp fans also camped out for weeks to try to catch a glimpse of the star.

Before the verdict was returned, experts warned The Independent that social media had “set up” the trial.

“Social media has framed this judgment,” said Evan Nierman, CEO of public relations firm Red Banyan Crisis and author of the book Crisis Averted.. “More people are drawing conclusions about guilt or innocence based on curated content online than facts in court. And that could have serious consequences for all of us going forward.”

In June, a seven-person jury sided with Depp and found Heard defamed him on all three counts.

Jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Heard won one of her three counterclaims against her ex-husband, with the jury concluding that Depp — through her attorney Adam Waldman — defamed her by labeling her allegations about a 2016 incident as “an ambush, a hoax.” She received $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the Aquaman actor $8.35 million out of pocket.

The legal battle appears to be far from over with both sides coming forward with appeals.