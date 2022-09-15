Youtube with five ads in a row generates outrage on social networks

On the last 7th of September, on a Wednesday, an answer on social networks generated doubts, negative and controversial opinions, and at the same time brought a small explanation about the denomination of the new ads of the YouTube and its duration.

It is worth mentioning that the waiting time is the same. It will always be thirty seconds, even with varying amounts of advertisements varying on your screen. The excess of these ads can be solved, in most solutions, in a subscription, as is the case with Youtube Premium or adblockers. Many sites are already blocking this second option to make users have to sign.

What was Youtube’s response?

Through Twitter, a YouTube user with the free plan, which forces the public to go through ads in monetized videos, complained about the number of ads (5) and stressed that they were not skippable.

The answer came through the “Team Youtube” profile and called the ad format as “bumper ads” and said that each of them has a maximum of 6 seconds. The complaint comes from the number of them that took them by surprise, as they were usually two of these ads in the majority, with a longer time than the latter in a row.

Other photos showing the five ads also drew attention and negative comments about this possible decision to keep began to emerge.

It is worth noting that not always the publicity it’s at the beginning. On longer videos, you may have multiple ads in the middle of the journey.

Response from large companies are frequent on the networks

Companies are very careful to know what their audience is thinking and some Twitter pages can serve as a kind of support.

For example, if you create an account on twitter at this time and write a complaint without hiding the company name, there is a high probability that you will be responded to or receive a message. The process is facilitated by the fact that there is the possibility to filter the most recent posts. An interesting strategy.