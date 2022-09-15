Zendaya: Find out who she first told about her 2022 Emmy Award

It is likely that Tom was not there because of his recording schedule, as the actor is part of the cast of “The Crowded Room”which is being filmed in New York, while the 2022 Emmys ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

Zendaya makes history at the 2022 Emmys and moves with her speech

Once again, Zendaya made history at the awards. That’s because our MJ in the “Spider-Man” franchise became the first black woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama Series trophy twice. Furthermore, the teen icon also achieved the feat of being the youngest actress to do so, reaching the post at just 26 years old.

In her speech, she dedicated the award to people who relate to Rue’s story and those close to her who know someone dealing with the issue of substance abuse. “This means so much, thank you so much. To all the amazing actresses nominated in this category, I’m so honored to be on your side. Thank you to the entire amazing cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’. Thank you for creating this safe space for such a great show. difficult. I love you so much,” he began.

Then he said, “Thank you Academy, thank you friends and family, some are here today. Thank you Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me, even in the moments when I didn’t believe in myself. And finally, I want to say… my biggest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was to help people and I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who shared their stories with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved Rue, or feels like they are like Rue, I want them to know that I am so grateful for their stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her. So thank you very much!”