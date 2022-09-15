Zendaya posts behind-the-scenes photos of the 2022 Emmys







Photo: Instagram/Zendaya/Modern Popcorn

Zendaya posted on her Instagram a couple of photos from her backstage appearance at the 2022 Emmys, which took place on Monday (12/9) in Los Angeles and won her her second consecutive award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria”. .

In one of the images, she appears sitting in the middle of the street holding the prize. “When your feet hurt but you have so much to smile about,” she wrote in the caption to describe the situation. In another, she appears in the event’s press room, right after being awarded. “Still absolutely beaming, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added in the post.

Zendaya’s fans took the opportunity to congratulate her in the comments. “So proud of you Daya”, commented one follower, while another wrote: “Very happy for you! Congratulations”.

With her win, Zendaya became the youngest actress to win an Emmy twice.

In her speech, the 26-year-old actress stressed that her goal in starring in the series was to help people who are going through the same as her character and thanked people who say they identify with Rue and come to her to share stories, ensuring that all those stories are part of your journey.

The actress, who has a huge teen following, always stresses that, unlike her previous series, “Euphoria” is for adults and can trigger triggers and be difficult to watch.

Created by Sam Levinson, the series reflects Rue’s (Zendaya) struggle with drug addiction, showing how it affects those around her – as well as highlighting the issues her schoolmates face as they mature.

“Euphoria” is made available by HBO and HBO Max.