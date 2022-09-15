Zombieland: Double Tap premieres on Netflix

Many years after its theatrical release in 2019, Zombieland: Double Tap finally arrived on Netflix this Thursday, September 15th.

Starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone and a great cast, the film is the continuation of the first feature zombieland, 2009, and shows the four friends — Little Rock, Columbus, Wichita and Tallahassee — all grown up and facing new types of zombies. Together, they head to the White House, where they encounter other survivors.

In addition to bringing the original cast and director back, Zombieland: Double Tap counts with Rosario Dawson (death proof), Zoey Deutch (The Politician) and Luke Wilson (amazing days) debuting in the saga.

Is it worth watching Zombieland: Double Tap?

If you like comedy, action and zombies, then this movie will win you over. With a simple but sarcastic script, the feature makes jokes with the real world. In addition, the cast brings heavy names, who received Oscar nominations. Emma Stone even took home the statuette in the Best Artist category due to her performance in La La Land.

at the box office, Zombieland: Double Tap It didn’t look bad either, grossing $122.8 million. In terms of ratings, the film received an average rating. On IMDb it received 6.7 out of 10 and on Rotten Tomatoes it had 68% positive reviews from critics and 88% approval from the public.

In Zombieland: Double Tap, the original cast reunites once again to hunt down zombies. (Image: Reproduction/Columbia Pictures).

Thus, it is possible to conclude that if you are looking for a good comedy with doses of action, it is worth watching. Zombieland: Double Tap.

Where to watch Zombieland: Double Tap?

Now you can watch zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap on Netflix.