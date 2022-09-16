10 tech news to get your day started (16/09)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (15). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. iOS 16.1 brings battery percentage on iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 mini. With iOS 16.1, released this Wednesday (14), users of more iPhone models will be able to use the battery percentage adjustment.

2. YouTube tests 5 ads instead of 2 before videos. The new ad format before videos on YouTube is being quietly tested, but users are already complaining about the high amount.

3. Ethereum Merge: cryptocurrency merger was finalized yesterday (15). The Merger represents a moment of transition from the Ethereum blockchain to a more ecological modality, and of hope for better days for cryptocurrencies.

4. Call of Duty MW 2, Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile gain new features. Activision released several news about the future of the shooter franchise at the Call of Duty: Next event; check out what was shown!

5. Motorola launches Moto E22 with stereo speakers for R$1,099. The Moto E22 entry-level phone has a 16 MP camera, 4,020 mAh battery and Android 12, being the newest release from Motorola.

6. Apple works with Brazilian operators to release ‘pure’ 5G. Although the Ministry of Communications has assured that the situation of iPhones would be resolved ‘by September’, there is still no forecast for the implementation of 5G SA.

7. New game on the way? Kojima Productions publishes mysterious teaser. The official website of Kojima Productions added an image of a woman’s silhouette and the enigmatic phrase: ‘Who am I?’; Look.

8. The Walking Dead may have a post-credits scene in the season finale; understand! The Walking Dead post-credits scene may indicate the beginning of new series derived from this universe; check out!

9. Resident Evil 4 Remake will also be released in the old generation. In addition, Capcom revealed that we will soon have a Resident Evil Showcase with more details on the Resident Evil 4 remake.

10. 8 Eccentricities of King Charles III. We count in this text 8 somewhat strange habits of the new king of England.