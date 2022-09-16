20 years ago, series with Chris Pratt paved the way for Virgin River

A highlight of Netflix in recent years, Virgin River conquered the platform’s subscribers with typical stories from Brazilian soap operas. Romantic dramas and family intrigues set in beautiful landscapes of a small town move the characters’ plots. What many don’t know is that, 20 years ago, the series that launched Chris Pratt’s career already did all that.

A teen hit from the early 2000s, Everwood (2002-2006) was a soap opera drama that, coincidentally or not, shared many of the traits that made Virgin River a streaming phenomenon. Created by Greg Berlanti, legendary producer who became one of the pillars of the Arrowverse, the series celebrates this Friday (16) the 20th anniversary of its debut in the United States.

In addition to launching the career of Chris Pratt, the drama had as its protagonist another highlight of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe): Emily VanCamp. She portrayed Sharon Carter in the Avengers films, she played Amy Abbott, the main female character in Everwood.

The cast of the 2000s series also included Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Tom Amandes, Merrilyn Gann, John Beasley, Debra Mooney, Stephanie Niznik (1967-2019) and Vivien Cardone. It ran for 89 episodes over four seasons, and Everwood left a legion of fans orphaned when it was canceled in 2006.

The main cast of Everwood Disclosure / The WB

Aired in the North American country on the defunct network The WB, Everwood was based on a plot very similar to the books written by Robyn Carr that inspired Virgin River. But what is the similarity between the two? THE Tangerine explains.

Everwood tells the story of Andy Brown (Treat Williams), a doctor who decides to move to a small town in the United States after his family experiences a tragedy: the death of his wife. For those who don’t remember, this is the same reason that Mel Monroe (Alexandra Brickenridge), who was widowed, left Los Angeles for Virgin River right at the beginning of the first episode.

Despite being produced for different audiences – Virgin River is popular with adults, while Everwood prioritized teen dramas – the similarities between the two attractions don’t stop there. Especially with regard to the new lives of its protagonists after moving to another city.

In the Netflix series, Mel struggles to establish himself professionally in the new community. Hired as an assistant to Vernon “Doc” Mullins (Tim Matheson), she faces resistance from Virgin River’s veteran doctor and constantly exchanges barbs with the new boss for most of the first season.

In Everwood’s case, Andy’s life was no different at first. Being a tiny town, the entire population had only one trusted doctor: Harold Abbott (Tom Amandes), heir to a family devoted to medicine. The arrival of the protagonist soon creates an atmosphere of rivalry between the two, an obstacle that would only be overcome after many fights – such as Mel and Doc in Virgin River.

Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Amy (Emily VanCamp)

The classic new love

For fans of a good romance, Virgin River has always had as its flagship the story of a couple considered perfect from the first episode. Upon arriving in town, Mel meets Jack (Martin Henderson), the local bar owner and the region’s most eligible bachelor. The two logos come together and form the classic romantic couple for which the public is rooting.

20 years ago, Everwood fans also had a favorite couple to call their own. The most popular pair in the series was Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Amy (Emily), who met in high school and went through many misadventures before finally getting close. The protagonist Andy soon fell in love with Nina Feeney (Stephanie), the wife of a patient of his who was facing terminal cancer – as always, little misfortune is silly in this type of attraction.

If the veteran series stood out with a couple for each audience, Virgin River is not far behind. In addition to Jack and Mel, the Netflix production also invested in the teen romantic couple starring Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale). Although without the same charisma as Ephram and Amy, the two have their share of fans to justify the many comings and goings of the narrative.

Doc (Tom Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Tootle) Disclosure / Netflix

wise counselors

It’s not just romances and exchanges that live a good soap opera. Both Everwood and Virgin River have veteran characters who serve as advisers to the younger ones and, of course, comic relief in between.

Two decades ago, the elderly couple Irv Harper (John Beasley) and Edna Harper (Debra Mooney) even faced their dramas within the relationship, but the main role of both was to be the voice of wisdom in the heads of Andy, Ephram, Amy and company. Virgin River residents count on Doc, Hope (Annette O’Toole) and grumpy Connie (Nicola Cavendish) to take on this dynamic.

At the time of airing, Everwood never achieved the same prominence as series like Dawson’s Creek (1998-2003), The OC (2003-2007) and One Tree Hill (2003-2012). Two decades later, fans of the stories of Andy and his family can sleep peacefully: Virgin River honors the commandments of a good soap opera and shares with phenomena like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and The Crown a little place at the top of the preference of Netflix subscribers.