4 of the biggest funerals in recent history

O Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral became a major event given its popularity among the English. Furthermore, his reign was the longest in UK history, having lasted for seven decades. This made her become an emblematic person in countless moments of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st.

His funeral was attended by thousands of people in the UK, as well as millions more around the world. But this is not unique to the former monarch. Several people also had their deaths accompanied by huge crowds and caused commotion for a long time. Below we look back at four of the biggest funerals in recent history.

1. Mahatma Gandhi

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Gandhi was one of the most important political leaders of the 20th century. So it’s not surprising that his funeral was so big. And as he was murdered in 1948 by a Hindu fanatic, his death caused even more commotion among Indians. His burial took place in a mansion where people could pass and pay their final respects to the leader who was at the forefront of India’s independence process from the United Kingdom. In total, about two million people attended the funeral. The procession’s route was about eight kilometers long and lasted approximately five hours.

2. Ayrton Senna

(Source: See)

]Even those who didn’t follow Formula 1 in the early 1990s, certainly remember the impact that Ayrton Senna’s death had on Brazilians. The pilot died during the 1994 San Marino GP and since then Brazil has never had such a celebrated idol in motorsport. Therefore, upon arriving in the country, it is estimated that a million people were waiting for Senna’s body at the airport. The procession took place in a fire department truck that traveled through the city of São Paulo and was accompanied by three million mourners – many followed the procession throughout the journey. During the wake, the line for the last goodbye to the idol lasted seven hours.

3. Eva Peron

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Argentine President Juan Perón’s wife, Eva Perón, was one of the most adored people in the country’s political history. As First Lady, she championed social issues, helping the poor and needy, building hospitals and giving women the right to vote. So when she died in July 1952 at just 33 years old, the entire country was in mourning. Her wake lasted two weeks, in which about three million people waited in lines of up to 15 hours to say goodbye to Evita. After those two weeks were over, the funeral procession took place through the streets of Buenos Aires, while two million people lined the streets, and as many threw flowers from the balconies of the buildings.

4. Pope John Paul II

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In 2005, when it was announced that Pope John Paul II had passed away, millions of people from around the world traveled to the Vatican to bid farewell to the religious leader. In the days leading up to the funeral, two million pilgrims passed through St Peter’s Basilica to see the pope’s body. During the funeral itself, four million pilgrims took to the streets of Rome. Many of them tried to go to the Vatican and about 300,000 of them managed to reach St. Peter’s Square. In addition to all these people, the funeral was attended by millions of faithful around the world. All over Rome, screens were installed so that those who were unable to make it to the Vatican could watch the ceremony, led by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — who became his successor.