6 movies that just arrived on Netflix for you to watch as soon as possible

In this post, we separate 5 movies that arrived today and that you will probably see over the weekend.

See the complete list:

The invisible man

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

good boys

Rome, 1975. Three students at a Catholic school for boys commit a crime that shocks their peers in the community. Based on real facts.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

dolittle

When Queen Victoria falls ill, the recluse Dr. Dolittle sets off on an epic journey alongside his young apprentice and his animal friends in search of a magical cure. With Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompsom, Rami Malek and Octavia Spencer.

Punishers

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

I’ve been famous

A former boy band star finds an unexpected second chance when he becomes close to a talented young drummer.

