7 romantic movies from Netflix for you who liked Hostage of Passion

About Passion’s Hostage

While shopping with her son, Adele (Kate Winslet) meets an intimidating and mysterious man named Frank (Josh Brolin), who seeks shelter at Adele’s house for just one day.

Instead of spending just one day at Adele’s house, Frank ends up staying for a few days, and as time goes on, he reveals himself to be a kind and friendly man, showing that he is willing to form a friendship between Adele and her son.

However, several secrets, problems and unforeseen events end up affecting Frank’s relationship with Adele and their son.

Next, see 7 separate romantic Netflix movies for you who enjoyed watching hostage of passion.

7 – Love in Verona

After breaking up with her boyfriend, Julie (Kat Graham) decides to fulfill her dream of visiting Italy. But upon arriving at the house she had rented, Julie discovers that a rather cynical and irritating British man had arrived first, with both realizing they had booked the same place to stay.

Although neither of them agree with this, they have no option but to accept the situation. And as they spend time together, they discover that the idea of ​​being together doesn’t seem so bad.

6 – Tuscany

After the death of his father, Theo (Anders Mathensen), a Danish chef, goes to Italy to receive the inheritance left by his father before he died. After receiving it, Theo decides to sell it to finance the opening of his restaurant in Denmark.

However, during his stay, Theo meets a girl who awakens an inspiration in him that he had never felt before, motivating him to rethink his love life, which he had given up a long time ago.

5 – Eat, Pray, Love

Believing she had a perfect life, Liz (Julia Roberts) faces a crisis after her divorce, as she can no longer find meaning in her life. Determined to leave her past behind and look only to the future, Liz embarks on a journey that takes her to Italy, India and Bali, searching for her true love and exceptional cuisine.

4 – Memoirs of a Geisha

After being sold to a geisha house when she was just nine years old, Chiyo (Zhang Ziyi) starts living a hellish life as she is mistreated by the owners of the house and by Hatsumono (Gong Li), who is extremely jealous of her beauty. Chiyo.

But not every geisha is cruel and mean to Chiyo, and as the years go by, she ends up becoming the Sayuri geisha, being very well recognized by everyone who knows her, going on to live a life of luxury and riches, until the Second World War begins, drastically altering your life and that of all Japanese people.

3 – Twilight

After moving in with her father, Isabella (Kristen Stewart) meets a very strange boy named Edward (Robert Pattinson) at her school, who is actually a 108-year-old vampire whose family does not feed on blood.

Fearless, Isabella decides to start a relationship with the vampire despite the many dangers present in the relationship.

2 – The Illusionist

Professional illusionist Eisenheim (Edward Norton) tries to use his magical powers to win the love of the aristocrat Sophie (Jessica Biel), whom he had loved in his youth.

Upon learning that Sophie is engaged to the heir to the throne of the Austrian Empire, Eisenheim uses his powers to try to pressure and compete with the prince, who will not give up Sophie so easily.

Although Eisenheim is determined to be loved by Sophie, a police officer warns him that the illusionist is playing a dangerous game with serious consequences.

1 – The Phantom of the Opera

Secretly living beneath the Paris opera house in the 19th century, the Phantom (Gerald Butler) is determined to win the love of vocalist Christine Daae (Emmy Rossum), whom he always manages to get the lead role in plays.

However, Christine ends up falling in love with Raoul (Patrick Wilson), who eventually discovers the existence of the ghost and his plan, trying to unmask him by exposing his true identity, while the Ghost tries to keep Christine by his side.

