75-inch TV: 4 models with big screen for from R$5,899 | Which one to buy?

75-inch TVs can be a good choice for users looking to have a home theater experience. The giant televisions of the LG and Samsung brands must be ideal for those who like to watch movies, series and even sports. In addition, they can please gamers for prices from R$ 5,899, as is the case of the LG 75UP8050, which features 4K resolution and compatibility with voice assistants.

The Samsung AU7700 is a TV that has a Bluetooth, Ethernet and HDMI connection, in addition to being able to mirror cell phones and tablets on an LED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio with 3840 x 2160 pixels for values ​​that start from R$ 6,214. Another alternative is the Samsung BU8000, which has shortcut keys for streaming services for around R$9,999. Check out four models with a 75-inch screen to buy on Amazon in 2022.

The LG 75UP8050 promises realistic visual quality and vivid colors through its 4K quad-core processor and 16:9 LED display with a resolution of ‎‎3840 x 2160 pixels. It also features the Filmmaker Mode function, which disables motion smoothing, preserving original colors and frame rates. The audio is powered by 20 W and features AI Sound, Ultra Surround and AI Acoustic Tuning. The model sells for around R$ 5,899.

Another feature worth mentioning is Game Optimizer, a feature that provides optimized settings for various game genres, including FPS, RPG and RTS. Game settings can also be controlled from the same location to give images more visibility. It is rated 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Pros: game-optimized features

game-optimized features Cons: 60Hz refresh rate

LG’s 5UN8000PSB features the ThinQ AI system, an artificial function developed by the brand to provide connectivity, automation and usability of branded smart appliances and others compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa automation system, in addition to Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2. The screen is LED with 60 Hz and can be purchased for R$ 5,999.

The model has a quad-core processor that promises to help reduce noise in images and offers upscaling, which simulates 4K in content produced at lower resolutions. To enhance the sound experience during a movie, series or TV shows, speakers can be connected via Bluetooth Surround Ready. Rated 5 out of 5 stars, the TV has no reviews on Amazon.

Pros: connection with Google Assistant and Alexa

connection with Google Assistant and Alexa Cons: There is not

The AU7700 is an affordable model of the South Korean brand’s Crystal UHD line with the proposal to be the gateway for those looking to explore 4K resolution without having to invest a lot. This model bets on a look with thin edges and comes equipped with the Crystal processor. The model features a 16:9 aspect ratio LED display with 3840 x 2160 pixels. The product can be purchased for figures starting from R$ 6,214.

For connectivity, the device has ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet and HDMI inputs. The TV also allows mirroring with the smartphone with just one touch and the remote control recognizes all devices compatible with the TV and starts to control them too. Still in connectivity, the TV supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. For voice command, the TV has the possibility to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant assistants. The sound has a power of 20W and Dolby Digital Plus feature. On Amazon, it is rated 5 out of 5.

Pros: cable free look

cable free look Cons: no smart light sensor

The Samsung BU8000 is one of the most affordable options in the South Korean brand’s lineup for 4K televisions. According to the manufacturer, the model has a Crystal 4K processor, which aims to leave all reproductions, even of series and movies with not very good resolutions, with more vivid and clear colors. The TV also has a Gaming Hub, a feature that allows the purchaser via the cloud directly on the TV, without having to use storage or download. The model can be found for around R$ 9,999.

The device comes with three HDMI outputs, two USB ports and also has a remote control with shortcut keys for streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay. In addition to being a model designed for a wire-free look, it is easy to install on walls or leave the view on the shelf.

Pros: shortcut keys for streaming services

shortcut keys for streaming services Cons: high price

