According to Milly Alcock, Daemon could be good for Rhaenyra Rolling Stone

Milly Alcock, actress who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, spoke about her character’s relationship with Daemon and Criston Cole

In an interview with NYP, Milly Alcock talked about the relationship between her character Rhaenyra targaryen and your uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

I think it’s complicated daemon it’s good for her…but whether or not he’s the right thing, time will tell”; she explained Alcockspeaking of its relationship with Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). “I think she really likes him. [Criston]. But I don’t think she would choose him over daemon, after all.”

in the fourth episode of House of the Dragon, broadcast last Sunday (11), Daemon Targaryen returns to Westeros after winning the war at Stepstone and takes his niece Rhaenira to a brothel in the city. The adventure seems to be heading towards a romance and the relationship of the two generates the fury of the King Viserys who threatens to disown the daughter and expel again Daemon.

Rhaenira returns to the castle and provokes Criston, who stood guard in his room. The knight initially resists the princess’ advances, but when it becomes clear he wants her too, the two go to bed.

Rhaenira she’s at an age where she can’t distinguish platonic love, romantic love and lust because she hasn’t lived long enough and gone through those experiences”; said Milly further to the site.

House of the Dragon

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ by George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragonsexactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

the half brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) fight for the ascension to the throne after the king’s death Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.

The first four episodes of house of dragon are already available in the catalog HBO Maxand the other episodes will be released on Sundays.