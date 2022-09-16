After all, what’s up with Cara Delevingne’s health?

Anthony Harvey/GettyImages

The health status of Dear Delevingne is one of the most talked about topics on the Internet, and fans have been very concerned. The distress intensified after the model canceled her presence at New York Fashion Week, where she was due to present a capsule collection with the brand. Karl Lagerfeld.

It all started in early September, when Delevingne was photographed behaving erratically at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. The photographs show her barefoot, dangling her feet from a car window. Afterwards, she decides to walk on the asphalt in her socks, smoking, looking confused and weakened.

According to the international press, the mannequin arrived two hours late to catch a flight on the private jet of Jay-Z and, about 45 minutes after arriving, she was seen leaving the airport looking even more unkempt.

Like the fans, Cara’s loved ones will also be worried. The actress Margot Robbie was photographed visibly shaken this Thursday, September 15, after leaving her friend’s house in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. the british newspaper daily mail advances that the state of the actress will be related to the visit. Poppy Delevingnethe star’s sister, was also on the same day.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved.”said a friend close to the The Sun. “There is talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need”he added. “She has been burning the candle on both sides [tentar fazer demasiadas coisas num período curto] lately and that is clearly taking a toll.”