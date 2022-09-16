After the fight, Marvel promises never to bring two actors together again

We know that a strong point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the choice of its cast, something that is always exemplified when we watch the Avengers movies.

After all, in addition to the good choices of actors who play their heroes and villains, when these crossovers happen we see that the cast is still lucky enough to have good chemistry on screen.

With this many actors in the MCU ended up becoming great friends in real life, a family that extends beyond what we see in the movies. But this would never happen with two actors in question.

One of Marvel’s biggest stars is Scarlett Johansson, who has given life to Black Widow since 2010. And the actress clearly doesn’t get along with another big star who is also about to join the MCU.

We’re talking about Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool. The mercenary’s next film will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it seems that a clause in her contract indicates a great deal of resentment towards Scarlett.

Ryan and Scarlett were married between 2008 and 2011, and according to the journalist Daniel Richtmanthe actor made it clear to Marvel that he would not like to work with the actress in any Avengers movie or other production that could bring the characters together.

Although Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgameeverything now seems possible (read), as Marvel intends to explore the multiverse in its future, which, if the studio wants, is a tool that makes possible a possible meeting between the spy and Deadpool. But, on the part of the actors, it seems that this does not have to happen.

