Amazon will make Alexa answer your questions using advertisements – Tecnoblog

Imagine using Alexa to ask a question and the answer comes in the form of an advertisement. Amazon has decided that this is a good idea, releasing a new feature called “Customers ask Alexa”. That is, the user asks something and the virtual assistant suggests a product as part of the answer.

4th Gen Echo Dot (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

According to the company, the novelty will work as follows: a consumer may ask something similar to “how can I get my pet hair out of the carpet?”. Alexa will then respond through the words of a product, of course along with a suggestion for the person to visit the store page.

Amazon recognizes brands as experts in their products. With this new feature, we’ve made it easier to connect with customers to help answer common questions and better inform their purchasing decisions. Rajiv Mehta, General Manager of Alexa Shopping

To define which companies will be part of the process, Bezos’ company will require a previous registration in the “Amazon Brand Registry”. Thus, it will be possible to check the main questions of consumers, answering them gradually.

Example of how brands work (Image: Disclosure / Amazon)

However, Amazon says that “all responses will go through Alexa’s content moderation and quality checks before the virtual assistant selects the most relevant response to share with customers.”

Testing is scheduled to start in October 2022. The feature will be released to everyone in 2023.

Alexa features are increasingly curious

This is neither the first nor the last time that Alexa has offered something out of the ordinary for its users. In June 2022, a feature was announced that tries to be cute but ends up giving a sense of morbidity instead.

The feature introduced had Alexa use AI to learn and reproduce the voice of deceased people. For this, the assistant needed to process one minute of recorded audio to be able to understand the nuances of the voice and allow conversation between loved ones.

On the other hand, the company only presented the technology, not bringing any official launch confirmation to the consumer.

With information: Amazon.