Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trial Will Inspire Fox Streaming Film

The trial that involved the actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp and grabbed media attention earlier this year will inspire an upcoming movie.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial premieres on September 30 at tubestreaming service from Fox which is not yet available in Brazil.

The film, directed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucciis intended to depict Amber and Depp’s tumultuous relationship, in and out of court.

According to magazine information Varietythe actors Mark Hapka and Megan Davis will bring them both to life in fiction. Besides them, Melissa Marty and Mary Carrie will also join the cast, playing Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquezand from Amber, Elaine Bredehoftrespectively.

Amber was ordered to pay compensation for $15 million – about R$ 78 million at the current price – to the actor, while Depp must indemnify her in $2 million – around R$ 10 million.

The case began after a publication made by the actress in 2018 in the American newspaper The Washington Postin which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The jury, composed of five men and two women, decided that Amber defamed her ex-husband, but found her right by statements made by the artist’s lawyer, Adam Waldmanwho had said the abuse allegations were a “setup”.

Amber still plans to appeal the decision. Last month, she hired a new team of lawyers to get the case reviewed.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais

