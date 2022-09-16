Amid energy crisis, Germany takes control of Russian refinery

Risking retaliation from Russia, the German Economy Ministry announced this Friday, 16, that it will take over the operation of a Russian oil refinery in the country, to bolster energy supplies amid the crisis in Europe.

The Schwedt refinery, owned by Russian oil company Rosneft, is now under the command of the German federal regulatory agency Bundesnetzagentur, which looks after the energy, telecommunications and railways sectors. The plant, near the city of Karslruhe in southwestern Germany, supplies 90% of Berlin’s fuel.

By taking over the operation of the Schwedt refinery, “the threat to the security of energy supply is countered and an essential cornerstone is laid for the preservation and future of Schwedt,” the ministry said in a statement.

Two other refineries — MiRo, also near Karslruhe, and Bayernoil, in the southeastern state of Bavaria — also owned by Rosneft, are expected to come under German control.

Governments across Europe are taking steps to ensure enough energy for the winter after Russia has suspended the supply of natural gas because of European sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the German regulatory agency, the Russian group Rosneft no longer had the authority to issue instructions. Germany’s Economy Ministry said the measure included a package to ensure the refinery could receive oil from alternative routes, as Germany decided to stop importing oil from Russia until the end of the year.

Shell, which owns a 37.5% stake in Schwedt, has wanted to sell it for some time. In a statement issued on Friday, it said it was “unaffected” by the German decision to take control of the refinery.

THE Rosneft has not yet commented on the decision of the German government.