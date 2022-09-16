Anderson Silva Suggests MMA Fight Between Jake Paul and Dana White | combat

The boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul, scheduled for October 29, in Phoenix (USA), moved the fighting world this week, and Combate.com talked to the Brazilian exclusively last Tuesday about the clash. Among the topics covered, Spider commented on the American youtuber’s rivalry with UFC president Dana White, and suggested an MMA fight between them.

In addition, Anderson guaranteed that the barbecue with Chael Sonnen will get off the ground after an invitation made when he beat the American in the rematch, in 2012, and said that he does not see himself in a position to avenge MMA against Jake Paul, despite the American having won. in boxing two former UFC athletes (Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley).

Barbecue with Chael Sonnen

– Of course you will, man. We just have to arrange our schedules, but I already invited him to go. I said: “You have to go. This is going to pay off a lot for both of us, let’s go. We’re old now, two old men, let’s have a barbecue.” They are even calling me from barbecue companies, a lot of things, let’s make this barbecue happen. (My wife has already forgiven him) A long time ago. He was supposed to have gone there for the barbecue. But at the time it was in Brazil, then in Brazil I advised him not to go. I said: “Brother, in Brazil I think it’s better not”.

– I think it’s a fight between the two, I think Dana should accept and fight Jake, that’s where all this controversy ended. Put on the kimono, do no kimono, do MMA. He understands a lot about MMA, so I think it would be a nice MMA fight between the two of them.

Jake Paul’s most respectful stance in this fight

– It didn’t surprise me. When you respect, you will receive respect. When you don’t respect, you will receive disrespect too. It’s a two-way street, what goes around comes around. And I have a lot of experience within this provocation game. For me, it doesn’t matter if the guy talks nonsense or not, what will change is when he goes inside. And when you go inside, where I come from, the stop is different. You go to die or to kill. One goes to rip the other’s head off.

About Jake promising to knock him out by the fifth round

– I think he’s trying to promote, but it’s cool that he promotes and thinks this way. This will give our team more motivation and for me to keep doing my best.

Struggle is worth more for the legacy or for the financial side?

– I think it helps me because I don’t know anyone from my generation who is fighting at this level. After this fight, I’ll probably go to Dubai to start training with Ramon (Lemos) to fight jiu-jitsu in kimono. So, I keep going. Lazy people, who build absolutely nothing, like to criticize, to talk. I don’t care about that. I’m here to do my job and what makes me happy. Regarding the financial part, every person who works with what she loves, does what she likes and respects what she does, one way or another will be happy and be well paid for it. I’m doing my job, I do what I love, then things come up. When you’re a good person, you do what you like, whenever you can, you don’t get in the way, and whenever you can you help, things will happen for you. And things are happening for me.

Will Jake Paul fight be the biggest purse you’ve ever received?

– I don’t know, I can’t tell you that. Maybe after the fight I can talk to you. What I can tell you is that I was never underpaid inside the UFC because there was always a fight there. Everyone already knows that, that I was always the rebel in there. “Man, I won’t, I don’t want to know, you’re crazy.” I’ve always taken great care of my things, I’ve always had the ability to take great care of my things down to the smallest detail, despite always having a leech there. People don’t know exactly what it is and what it isn’t. I always had control over my things. I have a very simple, peaceful life, I don’t drive around in a car, those things that most people do, crazy things. I have a good life, which I can maintain. Money isn’t even the most important thing for me. The most important thing is to be well, doing what I love, with the people I like, being able to enjoy my life, playing paintball, video games, pissing off my kids, my friends. That’s the most important thing for me, to live my life the best I can.

Plans to fight other modalities

– I want to do everything I can so that, when I’m old or watching any kind of fight, I can say, “No, that guy is doing it wrong. I know what I’m talking about.” I want to be able to talk about it. So whenever I have the opportunity to do something different, I do it. The last time I was in Dubai, I said to Ramon, “Man, please, I want to fight in a kimono.” I pissed off master (Ricardo) De la Riva too, and master: “Stop it, you’re crazy. Stop it.” “Gee, master, please.” Looks like it worked, we’ll see.

jiu-jitsu competitions

– There are two competitions there that Ramon is seeing which one will fit me, and then I’m in contact with De La to see if I’m going to spend some time in Brazil training and then I’m going to Dubai, or if I’m going from here to Dubai. I am seeing. I can’t say (what competitions), no (laughs).

Do you represent the MMA community in this fight?

– I’m not here to fight Jake to avenge or represent the MMA community. I’m here to represent my fans, to represent all the people who enjoy the fight itself. And keep showing my respect for boxing. Unlike other sports, not belittling other sports, a lot of people died for boxing. A lot of people lost their lives fighting boxing. A lot of people live a completely vegetable life because of boxing, because they gave their lives for boxing. And I can’t go into this sport and not show my respect, that’s why I train very seriously, I train every day seriously and I train with serious people to show my respect for boxing. What happens: The boxing community is different, it’s a very select community, and everyone who really understands boxing knows who’s who. I cannot enter this world and not show my respect. Regardless of whether or not I’m accepted by the boxing community, I need to show my respect for the sport.