‘Andor’: Who is Luthen? Nine-minute Disney+ preview sheds light on Stellan Skarsgård’s enigmatic character

Contains spoilers for ‘Andor’

Disney Plus Day saw a nine-minute preview of the upcoming Star Wars thriller series ‘Andor’ as part of its celebrations, and much of the spotlight was on the rise of the Empire and a new character in Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen. There were some theories about the actor’s role in his ‘Star Wars’ debut. The clip proves he is a Rebel leader and is Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) ticket to join the ranks of the Rebellion.

An action-packed sequence sees Cassian pulling off a small heist for Luthen, who actually reveals that getting the former to steal a box (there’s not much about it other than the fact that it was important) was pretty much a test of what he’d heard. about the thief, who would go on to become one of the greatest spies in franchise history. Things change when Luthen reveals Cassian and his father’s dark past before Imperial troops surround them and a laser-shooting festival ensues. The duo manage to get away, but it’s safe to say that’s where Cassian’s life changes.

Previously, Skarsgård had spoken highly of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. “I’ve had kids in five decades, which means you’ve seen all the Star Wars movies – and you’ve seen all the toys, too. But when I saw Rogue One, it had a lot more atmosphere and felt a little more mature. “, he told The Daily Beast.

The official synopsis for the highly anticipated prequel reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era full of danger, deceit and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebel hero.”

‘Andor’ will be released on September 21 on Disney+. Fans can watch the nine-minute movie on the app.