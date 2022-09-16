Angelina Jolie says she felt held hostage by Brad Pitt on a plane trip; magazine discloses process

Brad Pitt acted like a “monster” during a family plane trip in 2016 when he screamed, punched the ceiling and pushed then-wife Angelina Jolie against a wall. The information is contained in the process in which the actress asks the FBI to deliver the reports of the investigation of an episode that took place six years ago, and that would have led to their divorce.

Recovery: After spinal surgery, Alcione recovers at home: ‘I will recover as soon as possible’

The magazine “People” had access to a copy of the complaint, which reveals new details of the fight between the couple. Angelina Jolie now wants to include the documents, requested under a pseudonym, to the file of the legal battle for the custody of the six children, fruits of her old relationship with Brad Pitt.

Cure of cancer: Discreet on the web, Rita Lee has fun in a selfie and receives affection from friends and fans

According to People magazine, Angelina Jolie claimed that a drunk Pitt “imitated the behavior of a monster and yelled at them” in the episode that took place six years ago. The children were “in a state of shock”, said Jolie, who said she was “frozen, scared and didn’t know what to do” at the time, and that the situation made her “feel like a hostage”.

hookup: Gabi Martins says that Viih Tube ‘has calmed down’ and jokes about keeping her friend’s ‘taker’ throne

A representative for Brad Pitt told “People” that there was “nothing new” in the documents and that both parties have copies of the complaint since the investigation was closed by the FBI.

Tension and misunderstanding

Photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt during this period and ruled that there was no abuse. Pitt denied being abusive during the private flight on September 14, 2016.

Interview: ‘Trisexual’, Roberta Miranda remembers dating a transvestite: ‘First and only passion’

Witnesses reported that Jolie felt constant “tension” between her and Pitt on the flight, and that the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation. The actress says that Pitt grabbed her and shook her, pushing her against the wall and punching the roof of the aircraft.

Jolie admitted that she wrapped her arms around Pitt’s neck, as if to strangle him, after her ex-husband demonstrated that he would attack one of the children and called her an “idiot”. She claimed the plane was extensively damaged by red wine stains and that Pitt spilled beer on it at one point.

Mourning: Businesswoman of celebrities, Tati Diniz dies of cancer, aged 44

The report adds that, at the time of the complaint, Angelina Jolie had a burn on her hand, in addition to injuries to her back and elbow. The artist acknowledges that a scratch that Pitt suffered “might have been hers”.