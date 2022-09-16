Anna Kendrick reveals secret Pitch Perfect WhatsApp group

European star Anna Kendrick confirmed that a group chat between the Pitch Perfect cast members is very much alive and well, thank you!

Anna recently reflected on the friendships she formed while starring in the three films in the franchise, and while it’s been about 10 years since the first film hit theaters, the memories continue to come back to her.

“We’re texting each other like, ‘Oh my God, it’s been almost 10 years and do you remember this night?’” Anna exclusively told E! Group chat news.

The film franchise, which featured stars like Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Camp, released films in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Anna explained that over that time, the bond between the cast has grown strong enough that look like a family.

“I think in the third movie, it really felt like these girls are a family, the way you don’t even choose your family,” she shared. “I’m so grateful to have these relationships and to have this weird, accidental family.”

While Anna has put her days as Beca behind her, the 37-year-old actress recently took on a new role as Alice Davis in the movie Alice, Darling.

The thriller film – which gave its world premiere gala performance at Roy Thomson Hall at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 – revolves around Alice, who finds perspective after reaching a breaking point in an abusive relationship. .

Anna said the project offered a style she hadn’t yet experienced.

“I had seen a couple of movies, The Assistant and this movie Swallow, and I was very interested in the idea of ​​how you can be contained in the role.”she said. “This was a great opportunity for me and I think everyone participated in this exercise of restraint and trusting that what we put on the screen was enough evidence to be a story.”

Lionsgate will release Alice, Darling in theaters in the first half of 2023.