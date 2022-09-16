Apple registers foldable iPhone screen that fixes itself

The incremental changes promoted by the largest cell phone manufacturers have not changed the functionality of the structure for years. Most are formed by a plate and have great fragility, that is, even with glass film, impacts can damage the device.

Therefore, any different material that may be added between the components represents a good opportunity to add value to the brand.

technological race

Many companies are looking to advance in the area of ​​product development, trying to pioneer some solution. Innovating means maintaining survival in a market in which implementations quickly cease to be differentiating.

For example, 10 years ago a smartphone with a good camera was not as affordable as it is today. Currently, image resolution is a minimum requirement and no longer a highlight.

Foldable and resistant screens

Therefore, there is a fight between large corporations to take the lead in relation to technological transformations. The first to create something different gains market share, gaining financial advantages.

THE apple is increasingly competitive and has recently patented processes and screen models that can be repaired by undergoing regeneration.

Screen that doesn’t break so easily

One of the biggest concerns when you buy a smartphone is to ensure its durability. In this way, protective covers and films are added, seeking to reduce the risks of a possible fall.

Unfortunately, this attitude is not always enough, resulting in the total loss of the device as it happened. The researchers who reported to the company discovered a material that renews itself when in contact with a certain amount and intensity of heat.

There is nothing confirmed, although consumers are optimistic, because it is common in the tech sector to reserve a lot of patents. It’s a guarantee that the product is safe if a launch opportunity arises.