Arc A750 video card is displayed at event

From this Thursday (15) the event takes place Tokyo Game Show (TGS), the largest video game fair in Japan. And a detail that drew attention on this first day of the event was the display of Intel Arc video cards. The partner manufacturers have already started to produce their versions. And one of them is ASRockwhich is showing off some models at Intel’s booth at TGS.

The video card that is on display is the ASRock Challenger Arc A750. The photos taken from the graphics card do not show any special details or distinctive design. What you can see from the images is that the GPU has two large fans, an aluminum heatsink and copper heatpipes.

Read too

Arc: Intel denies that it will abandon its line of graphics cards

Intel: Arc graphics cards will be cheaper and better than GeForce RTX

Another feature that can be seen from the photos is that the ASRock Challenger Arc A750 It has two 8-pin connectors. The reference model Arc A750 and A770 have an 8-pin and a 6-pin connector. This means that the graphics card assembled by ASRock will receive 300W of power, in addition to the 75W it receives through the PCIe connection.

the GPU ASRock Challenger Arc A750 is not the only one being showcased by Intel at TGS. The company is also showing off the Arc A770 Limited Edition. However, this video card is installed in a PC. We can see the name “Intel ARC” illuminated by the LED strip, whose color changes from blue to purple.

Of the two cards on display, the most powerful is the Arc A770. In fact, this GPU is the most powerful of all the first generation (Alchemist). The second most powerful is precisely the Arc A750. Both use the ACM-G10 GPU. However, the Arc A750 has 28 Xe cores and 8 GB of memory. The Arc A770 has 32 Xe cores and twice the video memory, that is, 16 GB.

We already have a lot of information about Intel Arc graphics cards. It seems the only information the company really keeps under wraps is the release date. The only thing the company is limited to saying is that “very soon” the cards will be released. The launch is expected to take place on September 27, during Intel Innovation.

In addition to the Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, Intel is also displaying NUC computers at its booth. They have the Arc A380 graphics card installed. It is also possible to test some games, such as the demo of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Sources: PCWatch via TechPowerUp